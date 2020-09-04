Immuno-oncology (IO) market To 2026 – Strategic Analysis Of Industry Trends, Technologies, Participants, And Environment

Immuno-oncology (IO) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of cancer related disorders worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Global Immuno-Oncology (IO) Market By Type (Immune Cell Therapy (CAR-T), Monoclonal Antibodies, Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cytokines, Cancer Vaccines, Others), Targets (LAG-3, anti-CTLA-4, MAGE-A3, VEGF, HDAC, STING, TIM-3, TGF-Beta, OX40, Others), Indication (Malignant Tumors, Benign Tumors, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Growing cases of cancer and organ transplant drives the Immuno-Oncology (IO) market. Due to adoption of unhealthy lifestyle and genetic modification/alteration also boost up the Immuno-Oncology (IO) market growth. However, increased advancement in the treatment of cancer and rise in population with immune system diseases worldwide will boost up the market. But, stringent FDA guidelines for the drug approval of new drug & adverse effect after the treatment may hamper the immuno-oncology (IO) market.

This immuno-oncology market report provides details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Immuno-Oncology (IO) Market Scope and Market Size

The immuno-oncology (IO) market is segmented on the basis of type, target, indication, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, Immuno-Oncology (IO) market is segmented into immune cell therapy (CAR-T), monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, cytokines, cancer vaccines and others

Target for Immuno-Oncology (IO) market includes LAG-3, anti-CTLA-4, MAGE-A3, VEGF, HDAC, STING, TIM-3, TGF-Beta, OX40, Others

Indication segment of Immuno-Oncology (IO) market is segmented into malignant tumors, benign tumors and others

On the basis of end-users, the Immuno-Oncology (IO) market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, Immuno-Oncology (IO) market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy others

The countries covered in the immuno-oncology (IO) market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

North America accounts the largest market share due to the presence of key manufacture of the product, high research and development and healthcare expenditure and skilled professionals. Europe is considered second largest market for immuno-oncology (IO) due to increased cancer & bone marrow surgeries. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years due to increased government awareness programs and number of generic drugs.

The major players covered in the immuno-oncology (IO) market are Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Eli Lilly and Company, Fresenius Kabi AG, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Genentech Inc., Sanofi, and AstraZeneca PLC., among others.

