Global Website Builder Software Market – Introduction
- A website builder is a platform or a tool that helps enterprises to build website instead of using manual code editing. A website can be developed in a few minutes via the drag-and-drop editing tool using website builder software. Users can simply build a website by dragging and dropping elements to the preferred location, and no coding experience or knowledge is required. It is as easy as moving file or folder icons on a user’s device. Online and offline are primarily the two types of website builder software.
- Growing demand for online web-portals for enterprises is one of the major growth factors of website builder software worldwide. An online web-portal allows users to link with one another as well as find relevant content with ease. An online web-portal’s functionality in enterprises has an influential impact on its operational processes.
Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Website Builder Software Market
Lockdowns across major regions (Europe, Asia, and North America) due to an increase in the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has a positive impact on the website builder software market. During the period of Coronavirus (COVID-19), people have majorly shifted to the online e-commerce platform, which is expected to positively influence the growth of the website builder software market.
Increasing Demand for E-commerce Platforms Expected to Drive the Global Website Builder Software Market
- Growth of the e-commerce sector is one of the key drivers for the growth of the website builder software market globally. E-commerce platforms help enterprises to recognize & evaluate the potential customers via their reviews, comments, and feedback in terms of products & services of companies. It also provides advantages to enterprises by offering transaction efficiency, effective customer service, reduced advertising costs, effective information management, lower labor costs, etc. E-commerce is a significant platform which is developing at an exponential rate worldwide. People of all age groups (adult, elderly, or children) are significantly shifting toward e-stores.
- In addition, e-commerce platforms essentially include website builders that let users add various e-commerce functionalities. Different e-commerce website platforms come with a content management system (CMS) used to build web pages as well as blog posts.
- The impact of this driver is expected to be high throughout the forecast period. Use of website builder software is on the rise across the globe, led by increasing demand for e-commerce platforms, which is expected to boost the global website builder software market in the next few years.