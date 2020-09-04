Global Website Builder Software Market – Introduction

A website builder is a platform or a tool that helps enterprises to build website instead of using manual code editing. A website can be developed in a few minutes via the drag-and-drop editing tool using website builder software. Users can simply build a website by dragging and dropping elements to the preferred location, and no coding experience or knowledge is required. It is as easy as moving file or folder icons on a user’s device. Online and offline are primarily the two types of website builder software.

Growing demand for online web-portals for enterprises is one of the major growth factors of website builder software worldwide. An online web-portal allows users to link with one another as well as find relevant content with ease. An online web-portal’s functionality in enterprises has an influential impact on its operational processes.

Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Website Builder Software Market

Lockdowns across major regions (Europe, Asia, and North America) due to an increase in the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has a positive impact on the website builder software market. During the period of Coronavirus (COVID-19), people have majorly shifted to the online e-commerce platform, which is expected to positively influence the growth of the website builder software market.

Increasing Demand for E-commerce Platforms Expected to Drive the Global Website Builder Software Market