Impact of COVID-19 on Chlorosilane Market : Implications on Business

Chlorosilane Market: Overview

Chlorosilane is a chemical compound containing chlorine, which comes under the group of reactive chemical compounds related to silane. It is used in several chemical processes. The chemicals produced by chlorosilane contain at least one silicon–chlorine bond.

Out of four chlorine atoms, one is bonded to silicon and other atoms are bonded to hydrogen and/or alkyl groups in chlorosilane compounds

Chlorosilanes act as intermediates in the manufacture of siloxanes and silanes, both of which are building blocks for several silicone products.

Chlorosilane is a hazardous chemical which can have adverse effect on the environment. Hence, more research on chlorosilane products is required.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Chlorosilane Market

Advancements in technology are likely to enhance effectiveness and performance of chlorosilane in the near future, increasing its usage in downstream applications. This, in turn, is expected to drive the global chlorosilane market in the near future.

Increasing demand for chlorosilane in the semiconductor industry, led by increasing use of electronic devices and electronic gadgets in developing as well as developed countries, is anticipated to drive the global chlorosilane market during the forecast period.

Chlorosilane belongs to the category of hazardous chemicals. Hence, imports and exports of chlorosilane are limited, as every country has its own, strict transportation policies. This is expected to be a restraint of the global chlorosilane market in the next few years.

Furthermore, adverse effects of chlorosilane on the environment as well as human health can restrict its use to specific areas. On contact, chlorosilane can irritate the skin, the eyes, and any mucous membrane in the human body. This factor is anticipated to act as a restraint of the global chlorosilane market during the forecast period.

Chlorosilane: Chemical Process

In the chemical process wherein chlorosilane reacts with water, moist air, or steam, heat is produced along with toxic, corrosive fumes of hydrogen chloride. Sometimes, the reaction can also produce hydrogen gases.

Chlorosilanes sometimes serve as chlorination agents also. At the same time, they vigorously react with both organic and inorganic acids and with bases, generating toxic or flammable gases.

Opportunity in Electronics & Telecommunications Industry

Chlorosilanes are used for production of optical fibers, silicon wafers, and chips. Hence, they are considered important raw materials in the electronics & telecommunications industry. Chlorosilanes are used as starting materials in the production of fumed silicas.

For coating of silicon and glass surfaces, organic chlorosilanes are frequently used. They are also employed in the production of silicone (polysiloxane) polymers.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global chlorosilane market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Wacker Chemie AG

Hemlock

OCI

DOW

REC

Evonik

Tokuyama

Momentive

Sanmar Cabot

GCL

Tangshan SunFar

Henan Shangyu

Wynca

Xuzhou Longtian

Daqo New Energy

TBEA

Yongxiang Co

SINOSICO

Global Chlorosilane Market: Research Scope

Global Chlorosilane Market, by Process

Silicon–Hydrogen Chlorination Process

Silicon Tetrachloride Hydrogen Process

Others

Global Chlorosilane Market, by Type

Silicon Tetrachloride

Trichlorosilane

Vinyltrichlorosilane

Phenyltrichlorosilane

Trimethylchlorosilane

Others (Including Dimethyldichlorosilane, Methyltrichlorosilane, and Methyldichlorosilane)

Global Chlorosilane Market, by Application

Polysilicon

Silicone

Others

