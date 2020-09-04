Impact of COVID-19 on Nuclear Microbatteries Market : Implications on Business

Global Nuclear Microbatteries Market: Introduction

Nuclear microbatteries are micro- or nano-scale batteries powered by using radioactive isotopes, which can store energy in large amounts in a compact space

Radioactive particles with nuclear energy are converted into electric energy, which is employed to power processors. This conversion is based on the principle of the beta voltaic effect or electron voltaic effect.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Nuclear Microbatteries Market

Demand for supply of small, reliable, and compact form of energy to consumer electronic devices as well as micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) devices has risen over the years. Nanotechnology and MEMS have gained rapid adoption over the last decade, with various types of microdevices being developed. Thus, the demand for nuclear microbatteries is increasing continuously. This is a major factor driving the global nuclear microbatteries market.

Increasing demand for smart as well as power-efficient batteries from consumers and high adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) by various industry verticals are expected to be other driving factors for the global nuclear microbatteries market during the forecast period

North America Expected to hold a Major Share of Global Nuclear Microbatteries Market

Based on region, the global nuclear microbatteries market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global nuclear microbatteries market in 2019 and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Reduction in the greenhouse effect with the use of nuclear batteries and high energy production are expected to be the key driving factors for the global nuclear battery market during the forecast period.

The nuclear microbatteries market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, due to rapid expansion of end-use industries in the region. China, Japan, India, and Australia are major contributors, in terms of revenue, to the nuclear microbatteries market in Asia Pacific.

Europe is expected to contribute significantly to the global nuclear microbatteries market during the forecast period

Key Players Operating in Global Nuclear Microbatteries Market

The global nuclear microbatteries market is highly concentrated, with the top companies accounting for approximately 45%–50% share of the global market. Key players operating in the global nuclear microbatteries market are:

Exide Technologies

Thermo PV

GE Vattenfall

TESLA Energy

Comsoll, Inc.

Brenntag Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

Global Nuclear Microbatteries Market: Research Scope

Global Nuclear Microbatteries Market, by Conversion Type

Thermal Conversion

Non-thermal Conversion

Global Nuclear Microbatteries Market, by Application

Space

Medical & Healthcare

Automobiles

Military and Underwater Sea Probes & Sensors

Others

