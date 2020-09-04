Impact of COVID-19 on Sanitary Pumps Market

Sanitary pumps are pumps used in a wide range of industrial applications for pumping semi-solid and liquid fluids. These pumps are easy to clean and have smooth internal surfaces that prevent bacterial growth and therefore prevents contamination of the product.

Sanitary pumps are mostly made of stainless steel or corrosion resistant materials. Its sealing material is made of food-grade material, such as nitrile rubber, fluorine rubber, ethylene-propylene rubber, and Teflon.

Major players across the globe are introducing advanced pumps with unique designs and advanced technology to enhance operational efficiency and to meet the requirements of end-users. This is influencing them to invest in sanitary pumps.

Stringent Government Laws and Regulations.

Increasing awareness among users about maintaining hygiene in working premises is likely to encourage the sale of sanitary pumps in the coming years. Implementation of stringent laws and regulations of regulatory bodies for maintaining hygienic practices and utilization of sanitary products in the processing sector is likely to gain demand for sanitary pumps. In addition, expansion of the processing sector across the globe with preference for energy efficient products is also a factor driving the growth of the sanitary pumps market.

Increasing Operational Cost: A Key Restraint

Continuous growth in the cost of raw materials required for manufacturing sanitary pumps is likely to have a negative impact on the pricing of sanitary pumps. Rising cost of maintenance of sanitary pumps and its overall operation is also hindering the growth of the global sanitary pump market. In addition, the presence of alternative solutions may also hamper the growth of the sanitary pump market in the near future.

Asia Pacific a Potential Market for Sanitary Pumps

The global sanitary pumps market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the sanitary pumps market in Europe includes the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific comprises India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The sanitary pumps market in South America has been segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a potential market for sanitary pumps during the forecast period, owing to a growing processing sector across the region.

Key Players Operating in the Global Sanitary Pumps Market

The global sanitary pumps market is consolidated in nature, due to presence of a large number of global players. A few of the key players operating in the global sanitary pumps market are: