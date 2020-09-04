Impact of COVID-19 on Vinylcyclohexene VCH Market : Implications on Business

Global Vinylcyclohexene (VCH) Market: Overview

Vinylcyclohexene (VCH) is a high-purity liquid diolefin. It is an organic compound produced as a byproduct during the chemical processing of 1,3-butadiene (dimerization).

Vinylcyclohexene (VCH) is 1,3-butadiene dimer. Vinylcyclohexene is an impurity found in butadiene during storage, which is developed due to dimerization.

Vinylcyclohexene (VCH) has a boiling point of 126°C. It is a highly toxic and colorless liquid with strong, pungent odor.

Vinylcyclohexene (VCH) is used as a precursor in the production of flame retardants. VCH also acts as an intermediate in the synthesis of specialty chemicals.

Rise in Demand for Vinylcyclohexene (VCH) in Chemical Industry

The global vinylcyclohexene (VCH) market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period. Growth of population and rise in the disposable income are key factors expected to boost the demand for vinylcyclohexene (VCH) during the forecast period.

Increase in the production of flavors and fragrances is driving the demand for vinylcyclohexene (VCH) in the food & beverages industry. Vinylcyclohexene (VCH) plays an important role in various chemical processes.

Leading manufacturers are focusing on the development of customized technological solutions based on industrial requirements

Stringent government regulations and volatile prices of raw materials may hinder the global vinylcyclohexene (VCH) market during the forecast period

98% Purity Segment Estimated to Witness Lucrative Opportunities

Based on purity, the global vinylcyclohexene (VCH) market can be segmented into 98%, 99%, 95%, and others

Among these, 98% is anticipated to be the most rapidly expanding segment of the global vinylcyclohexene (VCH) market during the forecast period. Vinylcyclohexene (VCH) with 98% purity is widely used as a chemical intermediate in various end-use industries. The 98% segment is anticipated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, due to growing consumption of VCH with 98% purity across different industries.

Asia Pacific to Hold a Significant Share of Global Vinylcyclohexene (VCH) Market

In terms of region, the global vinylcyclohexene (VCH) market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is anticipated to constitute a significant share of the global vinylcyclohexene (VCH) market in the near future. Growth of pharmaceutical and chemical sectors, especially in China and India, is likely to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.

Demand for vinylcyclohexene (VCH) is projected to remain steady in North America and Europe in the next few years. The vinylcyclohexene (VCH) market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period.

The U.S. is projected to constitute a major share of the vinylcyclohexene (VCH) market in North America during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the country can be ascribed to presence of prominent manufacturers, such as Norquay Technology and Santa Cruz Biotechnology, in the country.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global vinylcyclohexene (VCH) market was highly fragmented in 2018. Prominent players operating in the global vinylcyclohexene (VCH) market seek to enter into partnerships for the development of new and innovative products. Key players operating in the global vinylcyclohexene (VCH) market are:

Evonik

Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.

DA VINCI LABORATORY SOLUTIONS B.V.

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Norquay Technology

BOC Sciences

Custom Synthesis LLC

Shanghai Meicheng

TOKYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Global Vinylcyclohexene (VCH) Market: Research Scope

Global Vinylcyclohexene (VCH) Market, by Purity

98%

99%

95%

Others (Including 97%)

Global Vinylcyclohexene (VCH) Market, by Application

Chemical Intermediates

Flame Retardants

Others (Including Flavors & Fragrances)

obal Vinylcyclohexene (VCH) Market, by End-use

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Others

