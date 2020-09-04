The “In-Vitro Fertilization Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of In-Vitro Fertilization industry by types, applications, regions. It shows In-Vitro Fertilization market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, In-Vitro Fertilization market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

In-Vitro Fertilization market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

In-Vitro Fertilization market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the In-Vitro Fertilization market report provides an in-depth insight into In-Vitro Fertilization industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The in vitro fertilization market is segmented on the basis of the instrument, end user, and geography. On the basis of the instrument, the market is divided into IVF media, incubators, cryosystem, IVF cabinet, ovum aspiration pump, a sperm aspiration pump, micromanipulator, and other instruments. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals, and other end users.<

Key Market Trends:

The IVF Culture Media Segment is Estimated to Hold the Largest Share in Terms of Revenue Generated

The IVF culture media segment is expected to hold the largest share by revenue generated, during the forecast period. The large share can be attributed to the high volume of culture media. Other products, such as IVF cabinet and micromanipulator are capital equipment requiring one time investments. However, culture media is required in every IVF procedure. Semen processing media, ovum processing media, cryopreservation media, and embryo culture media are the major culture media types used during IVF procedures. Fertility centers across the globe are using the latest generation of culture media to maximize the success of the procedure. Furthermore, market players are continuously launching improved versions of their culture media, which, in turn, is leading to the growth of the segment.

On the basis of the end user, fertility clinics are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. With the rise in demand for artificial reproductive techniques, the number of fertility clinics is increasing considerably, especially in the developing regions.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register a Rapid Growth

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness a high growth during the forecast period, owing to the less stringent regulatory environment associated with in vitro fertilization. The low cost of IVF in Asia-Pacific, especially in India, when compared to developed countries like the United States and Germany, and the growing medical tourism for IVF are also supplementing the growth of the market in the region. Hospitals and fertility centers in India are providing specialized services for international patients. Due to less stringent legal measures and regulatory requirements, the fertility centers in India can provide more patient-oriented treatments when compared with the developed regions, which is leading to the expansion of the market in the region.

In-Vitro Fertilization Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for In-Vitro Fertilization market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of In-Vitro Fertilization status worldwide?

What are the In-Vitro Fertilization market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of In-Vitro Fertilization?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of In-Vitro Fertilization Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Success Rate of IVF Technology

4.2.2 Increasing Awareness about IVF Technology

4.2.3 Delayed Onset of Pregnancies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Complications Associated with In Vitro Fertilization

4.3.2 Social Stigma, Ethical and Legal Issues associated with In Vitro Fertilization

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Instrument

5.1.1 IVF Culture Media

5.1.2 Incubators

5.1.3 Cryosystem

5.1.4 IVF Cabinet

5.1.5 Ovum Aspiration Pump

5.1.6 Sperm Aspiration Pump

5.1.7 Micromanipulator

5.1.8 Other Instruments

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Fertility Clinics

5.2.2 Hospitals

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cook Medical Inc.

6.1.2 CooperSurgical Inc.

6.1.3 FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc.

6.1.4 Genea Biomedx

6.1.5 Hamilton Thorne Inc.

6.1.6 Laboratoire CCD

6.1.7 Merck KGaA (EMD Serono)

6.1.8 Nidacon International AB

6.1.9 Nikon Corporation

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.11 Vitrolife AB

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

