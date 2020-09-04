The “India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment industry by types, applications, regions. It shows India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Carestream Health Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Systems

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shimadzu Medical

Siemens Healthcare GmBH

Esaote SpA Market Overview:

The propelling factors for the growth of the Indian diagnostic imaging equipment market includes the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increased adoption of advanced technologies in medical imaging, and the growing geriatric population.

Although India will be the youngest country in the world by 2020 with a median age of 29 years, the number of elderly people is likely to increase significantly after that, according to the 2014 State of Elderly in India report. By 2021, the elderly population will reach 143 million. The increase in life expectancy over the years has resulted in an increase in the population of the elderly. Hence, the growing geriatric population is expected to augment the demand for diagnostic imaging equipment.

Moreover, the increasing incidences of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular disorder, gastrointestinal disorders, and various genetic mutations that require advanced imaging equipment are among the few factors that are expected to positively support the diagnostic imaging equipment market growth.