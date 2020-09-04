The “India Ophthalmic Devices Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of India Ophthalmic Devices industry by types, applications, regions. It shows India Ophthalmic Devices market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, India Ophthalmic Devices market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14098966

Competitor Analysis:

India Ophthalmic Devices market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Abbott Medical Optics

Alcon

Appasamy Asocaites

Bausch & Lomb

Carl Zeiss Meditec

GKB Ophthalmic

J&J Vision Care

Techtran Polylenses Ltd. Market Overview:

India’s market for ophthalmic devices was valued at USD 1.17 billion for 2018. The CAGR for the forecast period is projected to be 7.3%.

As of 2018, India has close to 15,000 registered practicing ophthalmologists. Annually, close to 5 million cataract surgeries are performed in India. The majority of these procedures involve intraocular lens implantation.