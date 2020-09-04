The “India Ophthalmic Devices Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of India Ophthalmic Devices industry by types, applications, regions. It shows India Ophthalmic Devices market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, India Ophthalmic Devices market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.
Competitor Analysis:
India Ophthalmic Devices market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.
Market Overview:
India Ophthalmic Devices market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.
Scope of the Report:
India is a developing economy and has huge unmet needs in ophthalmic care. India is also home to approximately 30% of the world’s blind population, about half of whom are blind from cataracts. The prevalence of age-related eye disorders, primarily glaucoma, is also steadily increasing. The Indian ophthalmic devices market report covers laser devices, devices for surgery – (cataract, glaucoma, etc.), and diagnostic devices.
Key Market Trends:
Under the Surgery Devices segment, Cataract Surgery Devices Led the Market in 2018
Indian ophthalmic surgeons are expected to perform approximately 7 million cataract procedures in 2019, making cataract devices the largest overall market segment in the Indian ophthalmic devices market. Revenues from cataract surgery in India are expected to generate close to 30% of the total ophthalmic devices market revenue in the country.
Reasons to Buy India Ophthalmic Devices Market Report:
- Analysis of India Ophthalmic Devices market including revenues, future growth, market outlook
- Historical data and forecast of India Ophthalmic Devices industry
- India Ophthalmic Devices market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates
- To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates
- Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position
- Includes India Ophthalmic Devices market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.
India Ophthalmic Devices Market Report Covers the Following Questions:
- What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?
- What is the and regional outlook for India Ophthalmic Devices market?
- Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?
- What is the status of India Ophthalmic Devices status worldwide?
- What are the India Ophthalmic Devices market challenges to market growth?
- What are the types and applications of India Ophthalmic Devices?
- What is the market share of each type and application?
Detailed TOC of India Ophthalmic Devices Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growth in Cataract Volume
4.2.2 Availability of New Drugs and Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Increasing Healthcare Costs
4.3.2 Economic Slowdown
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Devices
5.1.1 Ophthalmic Lasers
5.1.1.1 Nd: YAG Laser
5.1.1.2 Excimer Laser
5.1.1.3 Femtosecond Laser
5.1.1.4 Cyclodiode Laser
5.1.1.5 Photocoagulation Lasers
5.1.1.6 Laser for Glaucoma
5.1.2 Surgery Devices
5.1.2.1 Cataract Surgery Devices
5.1.2.1.1 Intraocular Lens
5.1.2.1.2 Phakic
5.1.2.1.3 Aphakic
5.1.2.1.4 Pseudophakic
5.1.2.1.5 Phacoemulsification
5.1.2.2 Glaucoma Surgery Devices
5.1.2.2.1 Glaucoma Drainage Devices
5.1.2.2.2 Glaucoma Implants
5.1.2.2.3 Glaucoma Lasers
5.1.2.2.4 Glaucoma Shunts and Valves
5.1.2.3 Refractive Surgery Devices
5.1.2.3.1 Microkeratome
5.1.2.3.2 Intrastormal Rings
5.1.2.3.3 Diamond Knife
5.1.2.3.4 Solutions and Viscoelastics
5.1.2.3.5 Retinal Implants
5.1.3 Diagnostic Devices
5.1.3.1 Ophthalmoscope
5.1.3.2 Slit Lamps
5.1.3.3 Exophthalmometer
5.1.3.4 Keratometer
5.1.3.5 Tonometer
5.1.3.6 Phoropter
5.1.3.7 Ultrasounds
5.1.3.8 Fundus Camera
5.1.3.9 Retinoscope
5.1.3.10 Lensometer
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Medical Optics
6.1.2 Alcon
6.1.3 Appasamy Asocaites
6.1.4 Bausch & Lomb
6.1.5 Carl Zeiss Meditec
6.1.6 GKB Ophthalmic
6.1.7 J&J Vision Care
6.1.8 Techtran Polylenses Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
