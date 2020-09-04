The “India Patient Monitoring Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of India Patient Monitoring industry by types, applications, regions. It shows India Patient Monitoring market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, India Patient Monitoring market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

India Patient Monitoring market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

BPL Group

Mindray Medical International Limited

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Dragerwerk AG

Spacelabs Healthcare

Schiller

Siemens Healthcare GmBH

Life Plus Healthcare Private Limited Market Overview:

The key factors propelling the growth of the Indian patient monitoring market are the rising incidences of chronic diseases due to lifestyle changes, growing preference for home and remote monitoring, and ease of use and portability devices to promote growth.

India is among the top three countries with a high incidence of diabetes. The diabetic population in the country increased from 11.9 million in 1980, to around 69.1 million in 2015. The prevalence of diabetes in men has more than doubled in the country, from 3.7% to 9.1% from 1980-2015.

Indians are four times more likely to develop diabetes than other regions, such as Europe, because Indian diets are rich in saturated fats and carbohydrates, which add more extra calories and sugar than required by the body. Additionally, sedentary lifestyles and obesity are the other factors responsible for the high prevalence of diabetes. Therefore, the high prevalence of chronic diseases in India is expected to augment the growth of the patient monitoring market.