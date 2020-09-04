The “India Patient Monitoring Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of India Patient Monitoring industry by types, applications, regions. It shows India Patient Monitoring market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, India Patient Monitoring market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.
As per the , patient monitoring devices are the devices that are used to continuously monitor the patient’s vital parameters, using a medical monitor, and collect medical and other forms of health data from individuals. With the medical needs of patients being at an all-time high, any further rise is expected to lead to significant growth in the patient monitoring market.
Key Market Trends:
Home healthcare is the Segment Under End User that is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period
Home healthcare is anticipated to exhibit robust growth over the forecast period. The cost efficiency of these alternate sites along with the availability of qualified resources is expected to support the growth.
Detailed TOC of India Patient Monitoring Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases Due to Lifestyle Changes
4.2.2 Growing Preference for Home and Remote Monitoring
4.2.3 Ease of Use and Portability Devices to Promote Growth
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Technology
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Device
5.1.1 Hemodynamic Monitoring Device
5.1.2 Neuro-monitoring Device
5.1.3 Cardiac Monitoring Device
5.1.4 Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Device
5.1.5 Respiratory Monitoring Device
5.1.6 Multi-parameter Monitoring Device
5.1.7 Remote Patient Monitoring Device
5.1.8 Weight Monitoring Device
5.1.9 Temperature Monitoring Device
5.2 By Target Area
5.2.1 Cardiology
5.2.2 Neurology
5.2.3 Respiratory
5.2.4 Fetal and Neonatal
5.2.5 Weight Monitoring
5.2.6 Temperature Monitoring
5.2.7 Remote Monitoring
5.2.8 Other Target Areas
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Home Healthcare
5.3.2 Clinic
5.3.3 Hospital
5.3.4 Other End Users
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
6.1.2 GE Healthcare
6.1.3 BPL Group
6.1.4 Mindray Medical International Limited
6.1.5 Nihon Kohden Corporation
6.1.6 Dragerwerk AG
6.1.7 Spacelabs Healthcare
6.1.8 Schiller
6.1.9 Siemens Healthcare GmBH
6.1.10 Life Plus Healthcare Private Limited
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
