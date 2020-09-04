The “India Used Car Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of India Used Car industry by types, applications, regions. It shows India Used Car market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, India Used Car market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

India Used Car market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

India Used Car market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the India Used Car market report provides an in-depth insight into India Used Car industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The Indian used car market is segmented into organized and unorganized segments. However, C2C (customer to customer) channel is also used for the sales of pre-owned cars in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Organized Segment is Projected to Grow at a Fast Pace

The organized segment of the Indian used car market is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. This segment accounted for approximately 20% of the Indian used car market.

– According to major players, such as Mahindra First Choice Wheels and OLX, the organized segment witnessed a growth rate of approximately 35%.

– As per the major players, brick-and-mortar dealers provide more peace of mind to the consumers, as they can easily walk up to the dealers in case of any assistance required. Additionally, these dealers provide quality products, services, and genuine parts.

– Though the brand showrooms provide only their own brand of vehicles, they follow high-quality standards for buying cars from first owners.

– Furthermore, consumers prefer safety, transparency, convenience, and negligible risk, while purchasing used cars, which in turn, provides the organized sector an upper edge, when compared to unorganized sector.

Growing Demand for Luxury Used Cars

The used car market is witnessing a boom in the country, with the demand for luxury cars continually increasing.

Until few years, owning a luxury car used to be a dream for numerous consumers, owing to financial hurdles, but this is gradually changing, as the consumers can easily buy used luxury vehicles. Heavy depreciation in luxury car prices has made these vehicles, a preferred choice in the used car market. As per OLX, used luxury vehicles priced over INR 15 lakh were the preferred choice among the consumers. According to OLX, over 55,000 luxury cars (priced above INR 15 lakh) were listed on OLX every month and supply for premium cars jumped by over four times in 2017. As per the report, titled OLX Auto Note, top-end sedans and luxury cars added up to 38% of the total four-wheeler listings on the platform.

Some major factors driving the growth of the used luxury cars are as follows – high rate of depreciation value of the luxury cars, fast growing base of young population, increasing disposable income of the consumers (along with rapid urbanization), and growing internet penetration in non-metros.

As per automobile dealers, the demand for used luxury cars has been growing at approximately 35% – 40% year-on-year basis, as owners of the luxury cars usually sell off their vehicles after a year or two years, as they desire for upgraded and better models. Additionally, apart from the reasons, majority buyers of these vehicles are from Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities.

With the rise in the consumers’ disposable incomes, they are not hesitant to spend on luxury goods and services. For these consumers, luxury is indulgence; as a result, they want themselves to be associated with top brands to make a statement.

Reasons to Buy India Used Car Market Report:

Analysis of India Used Car market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of India Used Car industry

India Used Car market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes India Used Car market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

India Used Car Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for India Used Car market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of India Used Car status worldwide?

What are the India Used Car market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of India Used Car?

What is the market share of each type and application?

