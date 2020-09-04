Industrial Coating Additives Market Demand, Volume, Growth ratio, Industry Challenges and Future Forecasts to 2026 | Dynea, BASF, BYK

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Industrial Coating Additives market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Coating Additives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Coating Additives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Coating Additives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Coating Additives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Coating Additives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Coating Additives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Coating Additives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Coating Additives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Research Report: Dynea, BASF, BYK, King Industries, Arkema, Dynoadd, Michelman, Lubrizol, Evonik Industries, Dow, Daikin Industries, Allnex, Sunrise Chemical, LKAB Minerals, DuPont, Sherwin-Williams, Ashland, Eastman

Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Segmentation by Product: Rheology Modifier

Defoamer

Dispersant

Wetting Agent

Other



Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Segmentation by Application: Architectural

Automotive

Industrial

Packaging

Wood

Other



The Industrial Coating Additives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Coating Additives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Coating Additives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Coating Additives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Coating Additives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Coating Additives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Coating Additives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Coating Additives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Coating Additives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Coating Additives

1.2 Industrial Coating Additives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Coating Additives Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Rheology Modifier

1.2.3 Defoamer

1.2.4 Dispersant

1.2.5 Wetting Agent

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Industrial Coating Additives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Industrial Coating Additives Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Architectural

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Packaging

1.3.6 Wood

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Industrial Coating Additives Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Industrial Coating Additives Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Industrial Coating Additives Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Industrial Coating Additives Industry

1.6 Industrial Coating Additives Market Trends

2 Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Coating Additives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Industrial Coating Additives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Industrial Coating Additives Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Coating Additives Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Industrial Coating Additives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Coating Additives Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Industrial Coating Additives Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Industrial Coating Additives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Industrial Coating Additives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Industrial Coating Additives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Industrial Coating Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Industrial Coating Additives Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Industrial Coating Additives Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Industrial Coating Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Industrial Coating Additives Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Industrial Coating Additives Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Industrial Coating Additives Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Coating Additives Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Coating Additives Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Industrial Coating Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Industrial Coating Additives Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Industrial Coating Additives Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Industrial Coating Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Coating Additives Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Coating Additives Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Industrial Coating Additives Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Industrial Coating Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Industrial Coating Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Industrial Coating Additives Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Industrial Coating Additives Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Industrial Coating Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Industrial Coating Additives Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Industrial Coating Additives Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Coating Additives Business

6.1 Dynea

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Dynea Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Dynea Industrial Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Dynea Products Offered

6.1.5 Dynea Recent Development

6.2 BASF

6.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.2.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 BASF Industrial Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 BASF Products Offered

6.2.5 BASF Recent Development

6.3 BYK

6.3.1 BYK Corporation Information

6.3.2 BYK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 BYK Industrial Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 BYK Products Offered

6.3.5 BYK Recent Development

6.4 King Industries

6.4.1 King Industries Corporation Information

6.4.2 King Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 King Industries Industrial Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 King Industries Products Offered

6.4.5 King Industries Recent Development

6.5 Arkema

6.5.1 Arkema Corporation Information

6.5.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Arkema Industrial Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Arkema Products Offered

6.5.5 Arkema Recent Development

6.6 Dynoadd

6.6.1 Dynoadd Corporation Information

6.6.2 Dynoadd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Dynoadd Industrial Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Dynoadd Products Offered

6.6.5 Dynoadd Recent Development

6.7 Michelman

6.6.1 Michelman Corporation Information

6.6.2 Michelman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Michelman Industrial Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Michelman Products Offered

6.7.5 Michelman Recent Development

6.8 Lubrizol

6.8.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

6.8.2 Lubrizol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Lubrizol Industrial Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Lubrizol Products Offered

6.8.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

6.9 Evonik Industries

6.9.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

6.9.2 Evonik Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Evonik Industries Industrial Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Evonik Industries Products Offered

6.9.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

6.10 Dow

6.10.1 Dow Corporation Information

6.10.2 Dow Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Dow Industrial Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Dow Products Offered

6.10.5 Dow Recent Development

6.11 Daikin Industries

6.11.1 Daikin Industries Corporation Information

6.11.2 Daikin Industries Industrial Coating Additives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Daikin Industries Industrial Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Daikin Industries Products Offered

6.11.5 Daikin Industries Recent Development

6.12 Allnex

6.12.1 Allnex Corporation Information

6.12.2 Allnex Industrial Coating Additives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Allnex Industrial Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Allnex Products Offered

6.12.5 Allnex Recent Development

6.13 Sunrise Chemical

6.13.1 Sunrise Chemical Corporation Information

6.13.2 Sunrise Chemical Industrial Coating Additives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Sunrise Chemical Industrial Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Sunrise Chemical Products Offered

6.13.5 Sunrise Chemical Recent Development

6.14 LKAB Minerals

6.14.1 LKAB Minerals Corporation Information

6.14.2 LKAB Minerals Industrial Coating Additives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 LKAB Minerals Industrial Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 LKAB Minerals Products Offered

6.14.5 LKAB Minerals Recent Development

6.15 DuPont

6.15.1 DuPont Corporation Information

6.15.2 DuPont Industrial Coating Additives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 DuPont Industrial Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 DuPont Products Offered

6.15.5 DuPont Recent Development

6.16 Sherwin-Williams

6.16.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

6.16.2 Sherwin-Williams Industrial Coating Additives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Sherwin-Williams Industrial Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Sherwin-Williams Products Offered

6.16.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

6.17 Ashland

6.17.1 Ashland Corporation Information

6.17.2 Ashland Industrial Coating Additives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Ashland Industrial Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Ashland Products Offered

6.17.5 Ashland Recent Development

6.18 Eastman

6.18.1 Eastman Corporation Information

6.18.2 Eastman Industrial Coating Additives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Eastman Industrial Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Eastman Products Offered

6.18.5 Eastman Recent Development

7 Industrial Coating Additives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Industrial Coating Additives Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Coating Additives

7.4 Industrial Coating Additives Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Industrial Coating Additives Distributors List

8.3 Industrial Coating Additives Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Industrial Coating Additives by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Coating Additives by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Industrial Coating Additives Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Industrial Coating Additives by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Coating Additives by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Industrial Coating Additives Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Industrial Coating Additives by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Coating Additives by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Industrial Coating Additives Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Industrial Coating Additives Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Industrial Coating Additives Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Industrial Coating Additives Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Industrial Coating Additives Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

