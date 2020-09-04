Infection Control Market with Current Trends Analysis 2020-2025

The global infection control market accounted to USD 15.2 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Infection Control Market Product (Disinfection Products {Disinfectants, Medical Nonwovens, Disinfectors, Endoscope Reprocessing Products}, Sterilization Products [Sterilization Equipment {Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization}, Radiation Sterilization, Filtration], Consumables and Accessories [Sterilization Indicators, Sterilant Cassettes, Others]}), Services (In-House Sterilization, Control Sterilization Services), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Device Companies, Food and Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Companies, Others), Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Infection control is the related to the inhibiting healthcare-associated infection. The process is important for the under documented and under maintained area in the healthcare sector. Infection control and hospital epidemiology are done for the safety of the public health, accomplished within the limitations of a health-care distribution system. Many anti-infective agents are used such as anti-biotics, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Occurrence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

Growing Number of Surgical Procedures

Concerns Related To The Safety of Instruments

Emerging Nations

Purification and Sterilization of Advanced Medical Instruments

Market Segmentation: Global Infection Control Market

By product the global infection control market is segmented into disinfection products, and sterilization products.

Disinfection Products are further sub-segmented into disinfectants, medical nonwovens, disinfectors, and endoscope reprocessing products.

On the basis of product type, disinfectants are further sub-segmented into instrument disinfectants, hand disinfectants, surface disinfectants, and skin disinfectants. On the basis of formulation, disinfectants are further sub-segmented into disinfectant liquids, disinfectant wipes, and disinfectant sprays. On the basis of EPA classification, disinfectants are further sub-segmented into low-level disinfectants, high-level disinfectants, and intermediate-level disinfectants.

Medical nonwovens are further sub-segmented into surgical drapes, surgical gowns, sterilization wraps, and face masks.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

The global infection control market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of infection control market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Some of the major players operating in global infection control market are Steris Corporation, Cantel Medical, 3M, Getinge AB, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Danaher, Ecolab, WSP, Metall Zug AG, Cantel Medical, Sterigenics International LLC, HYH, MATACHANA GROUP, Dun & Bradstreet, Inc., KCWW, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Allegion plc., TSO3, BD, Cardinal Health, Ansell and PAUL HARTMANN AG among others

