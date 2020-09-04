The “Infrared Sensor Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Infrared Sensor industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Infrared Sensor market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Infrared Sensor market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Infrared Sensor market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Infrared Sensor market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Infrared Sensor market report provides an in-depth insight into Infrared Sensor industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

An Infrared Sensors instrument is used to sense specific characteristics of its surroundings by either detecting or emitting infrared radiation. These electronic detectors can also sense motion and measure heat emitted by objects. With the advancements in technology, infrared sensors have become light in weight, and have also become more affordable. Also, the power consumption in such sensors is too low.

The is limited to spectrum range of infrared sensor, its functionalities, working mechanism, and various end-user industries. The regions considered in the include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Sector is Expected to Occupy Significant Market Share

Increasing adoption of autonomous cars and vehicle connectivity coupled with increasing investments in the research and development of integration of Infrared cameras in automobiles, is expected to become the future become necessary in the near future and aid the market over the forecast period. this further aided the increase in adequate assimilation, and comprehension of visual, audio, geographical, and other data and has fueled rapid adoption of infrared sensors to deliver more accurate and reliable distance sensing and measurement, especially in challenging environmental conditions.

– For Instance, companies, such as Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Toyota, and Google Inc., are increasingly investing to develop smart cars with rich features that deliver safer, convenient, and comfortable driving experiences. According to a NASDAQ, driverless cars are likely to dominate the market by 2030.

– Apart from this, governments across the world are increasingly investing to encourage the deployment of autonomous and connected vehicles worldwide, which, in turn, drives the growth prospect for infrared sensor. For instance, the Government of Japan has put down an ambitious strategy to the use of self-driving vehicle force during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games and also for Olympic transport.

Asia-Pacific Market to Hold a Significant Market Share

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for infrared sensor, owing to the established electronics industry and increasing technological advancements in economies, such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Also, the region is the largest producer and consumer of consumer electronic.

– Growing consumer preference toward better energy management, growing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the demand for smart home automation technology, which, in turn, boost the demand for infrared sensor.

– Many companies, in this region, are also investing to develop infrared sensors to improve packaging. For instance, Yokogawa Electric Corporation developed the WG51S2 infrared sensor to measure and control the thickness of films and sheets to ensure product quality.

– Apart from this, with countries, such as China, India, and South Korea actively trying to strengthen the IoT platforms, governments of these developing countries are entering into various public and private collaborations to leverage IoT advancements for Automation and other industrial applications, thus reinforcing the development of this specific market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Infrared Sensor Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Infrared Sensor market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Infrared Sensor status worldwide?

What are the Infrared Sensor market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Infrared Sensor?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Infrared Sensor Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Rising Need for Wireless Communications

5.2.2 Growing Demand for Home Automation Products and Smart Devices

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 High Manufacturing Cost

5.4 Market Opportunities

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 Segmentation – By Spectrum Range

6.1.1 Long Wave

6.1.2 Short Wave

6.1.3 Mid Wave

6.2 Segmentation – By Functionality

6.2.1 Thermal

6.2.2 Quantum

6.3 Segmentation – By Working Mechanism

6.3.1 Active

6.3.2 Passive

6.4 Segmentation – By End-User Industry

6.4.1 Healthcare

6.4.2 Aerospace and Defense

6.4.3 Automotive

6.4.4 Commercial Applications

6.4.5 Manufacturing

6.4.6 Oil and Gas

6.4.7 Other End-User Industries

6.5 Geography

6.5.1 North America

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia Pacific

6.5.4 Latin America

6.5.5 Middle East and Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Wuhan Guide Infrared Co. Ltd.

7.1.2 Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd.

7.1.3 L-3 Technologies Inc.

7.1.4 Infrared Integrated Systems Ltd.

7.1.5 General Dynamics Corporation

7.1.6 FLIR Systems Inc.

7.1.7 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

7.1.8 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

7.1.9 Fluke Corporation

7.1.10 DRS Technologies, Inc.

7.1.11 Axis Communications AB

7.1.12 Zhejiang Dali Technology Co. Ltd.

7.1.13 E.D. Builard Company Inc.

7.1.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8.1 Investment Analysis

8.2 Future of the Market

