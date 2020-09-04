Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Competitive Analysis & Forecast 2026

A study by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) has found that around 30.3 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with diabetes. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and others is boosting the global injectable drug delivery market. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “INJECTABLE DRUG DELIVERY: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2019-2026” predicts the global market to rise at a remarkable CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. The global market was worth US$ 440.5 Bn in 2018, and by the end of 2026, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,135.1 Bn.

List of players leading the global Injectable Drug Delivery Market include:

SHL Group AB

BD

Insulet Corporation

Pfizer

Eli Lilly and Company

Elcam Medical

Ypsomed AG

West Pharmaceutical Services

Gerresheimer AG

Regional Overview:

Introduction of Novel Injectable Drug Delivery to Propel Growth in North America

Currently, the market in North America is exhibiting the highest CAGR owing to the rapid adoption of advanced and innovative injectable drug delivery. Moreover, injectable drug users are increasing as these devices are preferred owing to their therapeutic and convenience benefits. The amplified prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, diabetes, and others is driving the injectable drug delivery market size in North America.

As per the National Cancer Institute, around 1,735,350 cancer cases were registered in the U.S. With the help of an injectable device; chemotherapy drugs are delivered to cancer patients with ease. Another factor responsible for injectable drug delivery growth is the presence of major manufacturers in North America. This further increases the adoption of injectable drug delivery systems.

These manufacturers are planning to develop innovative drug delivery such as auto-injectors, smart wearables, among others in the years to come. Against this backdrop, the market is likely to grow in the forecast period in North America. As per the report, the market was valued at US$ 156.8 Bn in the year 2018.

Advances in Injectable Drug Devices Focuses on Simplifying their Usage in Complex Procedures

“Traditional drug delivery are more prone to infections owing to their mishandling. This can be minimized by adopting reusable glass syringes and pre-filled syringes,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “These smart and advanced devices have proven to be highly effective and safe for humans, which fuels their demand in the market,” he added.

Advances in technology and design of injectable drug delivery are aimed at simplifying their usage during complex drug delivery procedures. The introduction of next-generation drug delivery offering high-quality and superior functionalities acts as a potential growth trigger.

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market to Rise at 6.6% CAGR to Reach US$ 28,379.6 Mn by 2026, Increasing Disposable Incomes of People Worldwide Promoting Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

