Interior Design Services Market 2020 by Type (New Decoration, Renew Decoration); End-user (Residential, Commercial) and Geography

Growing construction activities such as residential as well as commercial are positively impacting the growth of the interior design services market. Changing lifestyle, rising incomes, and increasing consumer awareness about interior design is significantly contributing to the growth of the interior design services market. Moreover, growing advanced infrastructure projects, increasing demand for innovative designs for commercial building are influencing the interior design services market growth.

Significant investments in the construction of cities, airports, stations, and other commercial buildings by government across the globe are boosting the growth of the interior design services market. The rising trend of personalized and customized interior designing of a bedroom, living room, kitchens, bathroom to maximize space and ensures zero wastage is promoting the growth of the interior design services market. Further, increasing trends of smart and innovative offices coupled with the need for enhanced luxurious interiors in hotels and malls are expected to drive the growth of the interior design services market.

Key Players:

1. AECOM

2. Areen Design Ltd.

3. CallisonRTKL

4. CannonDesign

5. Gensler

6. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

7. MKV Design Ltd

8. Perkins and Will, Inc.

9. Stantec Inc.

10. Zircon Interiors

The global Interior design services market is segmented on the basis type, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as new decoration, renew decoration. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, commercial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Interior design services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Interior design services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting interior design services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the interior design services market in these regions.