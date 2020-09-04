Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Market Recent Trends, Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2020-2026 | Eastman, HELM, BASF-YPC

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Market Research Report: Eastman, HELM, BASF-YPC, Formosa Petrochemical Corporation, Lotte Chemical, Veritas, SRL Chemical, Hebei Shuner Chemical, Yangzhou Yangtai Chemical

Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Market Segmentation by Product: Reagent Grade

Industrial Grade



Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Market Segmentation by Application: Chemical Raw Materials

Plasticizer

Former Agent

Coating

Other



The Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5)

1.2 Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Reagent Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.3 Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Chemical Raw Materials

1.3.3 Plasticizer

1.3.4 Former Agent

1.3.5 Coating

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Industry

1.6 Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Market Trends

2 Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Business

6.1 Eastman

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Eastman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Eastman Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Eastman Products Offered

6.1.5 Eastman Recent Development

6.2 HELM

6.2.1 HELM Corporation Information

6.2.2 HELM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 HELM Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 HELM Products Offered

6.2.5 HELM Recent Development

6.3 BASF-YPC

6.3.1 BASF-YPC Corporation Information

6.3.2 BASF-YPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 BASF-YPC Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 BASF-YPC Products Offered

6.3.5 BASF-YPC Recent Development

6.4 Formosa Petrochemical Corporation

6.4.1 Formosa Petrochemical Corporation Corporation Information

6.4.2 Formosa Petrochemical Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Formosa Petrochemical Corporation Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Formosa Petrochemical Corporation Products Offered

6.4.5 Formosa Petrochemical Corporation Recent Development

6.5 Lotte Chemical

6.5.1 Lotte Chemical Corporation Information

6.5.2 Lotte Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Lotte Chemical Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Lotte Chemical Products Offered

6.5.5 Lotte Chemical Recent Development

6.6 Veritas

6.6.1 Veritas Corporation Information

6.6.2 Veritas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Veritas Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Veritas Products Offered

6.6.5 Veritas Recent Development

6.7 SRL Chemical

6.6.1 SRL Chemical Corporation Information

6.6.2 SRL Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 SRL Chemical Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SRL Chemical Products Offered

6.7.5 SRL Chemical Recent Development

6.8 Hebei Shuner Chemical

6.8.1 Hebei Shuner Chemical Corporation Information

6.8.2 Hebei Shuner Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Hebei Shuner Chemical Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Hebei Shuner Chemical Products Offered

6.8.5 Hebei Shuner Chemical Recent Development

6.9 Yangzhou Yangtai Chemical

6.9.1 Yangzhou Yangtai Chemical Corporation Information

6.9.2 Yangzhou Yangtai Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Yangzhou Yangtai Chemical Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Yangzhou Yangtai Chemical Products Offered

6.9.5 Yangzhou Yangtai Chemical Recent Development

7 Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5)

7.4 Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Distributors List

8.3 Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Isophthalic Acid (Cas 121-91-5) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

