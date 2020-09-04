The “IT Market in Real Estate Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of IT Market in Real Estate industry by types, applications, regions. It shows IT Market in Real Estate market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, IT Market in Real Estate market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

IT Market in Real Estate market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Risk mitigation is an essential part of the way Big Data is transforming real estate. Open data across the internet and a variety of Big Data tools added strong force for analysis in the decision making of choosing the right property or home. It equipped customers with valuable information by extracting the data and cross-analyzing it. Big real estate agencies such as Realtor, are pioneering those tools and provide an estimated forecast of the property value from 1 to 10 years. Additionally, they provide information about the neighborhood trends, estimate mortgage payment, cost of ownership, history of the property and current value. The calculation is based on a variety of public data records, market information, user data points by using Big Data analysis formula developed in-house.

Cloud Type of Deployment to Account for Significant Share

Digital transformation has created a growing demand for connectivity. The explosion of big data with the Internet of Things (IoT), and constant technology innovations to efficiently manage the complex real estate portfolio require simply connected IT solutions.•Deployment of these solutions on-premise requires different servers to be purchased for a different solution, which not only adds to the redundancy, but also leads to the requirement of additional employment, which further increases the cost-to-completion of the project.

Thus, with a cloud-based solution, such as SAP Cloud for Real Estate, facility managers and lease administrators can manage real estate lease agreements, with all payment and valuation postings being recorded in real time within SAP S/4HANA, providing real estate vendors with a holistic solution to manage operations without additional infrastructure and employment costs.

The stakeholders in the real estate industry are highly reliant on physical paperwork and are required to carry the documentation on-the-go. While employees can access their digital library of files while on-premises (unless the company has not digitized its records), realtors are weighed down by this problem when away from the office.

A further development in the market are platforms for smart contracts and issuing and transferring assets through a blockchain. For instance, ChromaWay, which has partnered with LHV Bank to develop such systems. Thus, leaders in the documentation market, like DocuSign are expected to soon invest actively in the aforementioned technology.

North America Region Account for the Largest Share

The real estate industry in North America seems to be on an accelerating disruption curve highlighted by rapid changes in tenant dynamics, customer demographic shifts, and ever-increasing needs for better and faster data access to allow improved service and amenities.

In the United States, investor sentiment related to real-estate remains positive but has weakened over the past year, owing to uncertainty over economic policy and rising interest rates.

Demand for the multi-family sector remains steady with demographic pressures from millennial and a strong labor market. Moreover, with vacancy rates in the U.S. industrial market at 4.6% as of Q3, 2017, rents have increased significantly across core markets. Also, as per Q2, 2017, CBRE Economic Advisors reported an average net asking rent of USD 6.8 per square foot – the highest level on record.

Apart from that, investment volumes decreased year-over-year by 8% due to tightening monetary policy and uncertainty over economic policies.

World’s most innovative real estate companies, such as Bowery, Buildium, Enertiv, among others, are headquartered in this region. In cities, such as San Francisco, New York, and Boston, 60% of the residents were tenants in 2017. The growth in rental demand has resulted in strong demand for property management services.

Automated interiors also play a key role in real estate. A few companies have started catering to this market and have also sought funding. For instance, Hutch, the virtual interior designer app, raised USD 10 million funding from Zillow in 2017.

