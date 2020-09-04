The “Joint Replacement Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Joint Replacement industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Joint Replacement market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Joint Replacement market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245052

Competitor Analysis:

Joint Replacement market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Joint Replacement market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Joint Replacement market report provides an in-depth insight into Joint Replacement industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Joint replacement surgery is performed most frequently to replace joints, which involves the complete or partial removal of the damaged joint and tissues, to be replaced with new, man-made parts. The purpose of such a procedure is to relieve pain and restore a sense of normal function and mobility into the damaged joint. These joint replacement surgeries are predominantly suggested for patients undergoing severe pain and disability as a result of progressive arthritis. The devices for joint replacement surgeries include implants, grafts, and all oher instruments related to joint replacement procedure.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245052

Key Market Trends:

Knee Replacement is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Procedure Segment

The knee replacement segment is the leading segment, expected to witness major growth during the forecast periods, owing to the rising burden of the geriatric population, the growing prevalence of osteoarthritis and other chronic diseases like osteoporosis, and diabetes. Total knee arthroplasty (TKA), also known as total knee replacement, is one of the most frequently performed orthopaedic procedures. Along with this, several studies have revealed the improvement in functionality after knee arthroplasty in the obese population. Data from “The Second Australian Atlas of Healthcare Variation” showed that 53% of total knee replacements in Australia are due to obesity, as obesity puts excess pressure on weight-bearing joints.

The Market is Dominated by North America and is Expected to Remain the Same in the Forecasted Period

Owing to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities, the rise in geriatric population in the region, and certain other factors, like the rising number of orthopaedic procedures, North America is likely to dominate the joint replacement market. In general, hip, knee and other joint replacement procedures are among the most common elective surgeries in the United States. The average age of patients undergoing hip replacement operations although continues to decrease, but more men are undergoing these operations than in the past, according to a study presented at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ annual meeting. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, by 2030, total knee replacement surgeries are projected to grow 673% to 3.5 million procedures per year. This high projected number is indicative of the likely market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the market is also driven by the presence of all the leading manufacturers of the studied market.

Reasons to Buy Joint Replacement Market Report:

Analysis of Joint Replacement market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Joint Replacement industry

Joint Replacement market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Joint Replacement market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245052

Joint Replacement Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Joint Replacement market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Joint Replacement status worldwide?

What are the Joint Replacement market challenges to market growth?

What are the Joint Replacement market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Joint Replacement?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Joint Replacement Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis

4.2.2 Rising Number of Cases of Orthopedic Injury

4.2.3 Increasing Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Availability of Alternatives

4.3.2 Cost of the Procedure

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Procedure

5.1.1 Hip Replacement

5.1.2 Knee Replacement

5.1.3 Elbow Replacement

5.1.4 Ankle Replacement

5.1.5 Other Prodecures

5.2 By Products

5.2.1 Implants

5.2.1.1 Metallic

5.2.1.2 Ceramic

5.2.1.3 Polymeric Biomaterials

5.2.2 Bone Grafts

5.2.2.1 Allograft

5.2.2.2 Synthetic

5.2.3 Other Products

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.2 Corin Group

6.1.3 DJO Global, Inc.

6.1.4 Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

6.1.5 Smith & Nephew

6.1.6 Stryker Corporation

6.1.7 Uteshiya Medicare

6.1.8 Wright Medical Group

6.1.9 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Copper Foil for Wireless Charging Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Photo Booth Software Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Light Controllers Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Sound Insulation NVH Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Dental Handpiece Market Size and Share 2020: Major Key Players Segmentation by Types, Applications, Brief Analysis of Regions, and Growth Factors, COVID-19 Analysis Forecast to 2026

Smartphone Camera Lens Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026

Acrylic Polymer Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026