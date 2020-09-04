Laboratory Centrifuge Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Laboratory Centrifuge Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global laboratory centrifuge market size reached a strong growth in 2019. A laboratory centrifuge is a motor-driven device that is used for separating gases and liquids by spinning at high speeds. The device relies on the centrifugal force for pushing heavier materials to the outside of the vessel. It is widely used for preparing the specimen, developing molecules in drug discovery and the analysis of foreign particles. Other than this, it is also used for separating DNA, RNA, blood sample and cell culture.

Molecular diagnostics are extensively utilized in the healthcare industry for collecting particles from the blood and other fluids of the patient. This, in turn, is escalating the demand for laboratory centrifuge across the globe. Apart from this, prominent manufacturers are offering customized centrifuges based on the requirement. They are also introducing centrifuge systems that are pre-fitted with microprocessors and provide indications and assistance to users. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) and increasing investments in the healthcare sector, are expected to propel the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global laboratory centrifuge market to register a CAGR of 3.5% during 2020-2025.

Breakup by Product Type:

Equipment

Multipurpose Centrifuges

Microcentrifuges

Ultracentrifuges

Minicentrifuges

Others

Accessories

Rotors

Tubes

Centrifuge Bottles

Buckets

Plates

Others

Market Breakup by Model Type:

Benchtop Centrifuges

Floor-Standing Centrifuges

Market Breakup by Rotor Design:

Fixed-Angle Rotors

Swinging-Bucket Rotors

Vertical Rotors

Others

Market Breakup by Intended Use:

General Purpose Centrifuges

Clinical Centrifuges

Preclinical Centrifuges

Market Breakup by Application:

Diagnostics

Microbiology

Cellomics

Genomics

Proteomics

Blood Component Separation

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutions

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG

Becton

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

GTCR LLC

HERMLE Labortechnik

Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

NuAire

QIAGEN N.V.

Sanofi Pasteur

Sartorius

Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

