Laboratory Information Management System market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Laboratory Information Management System market report provides an in-depth insight into Laboratory Information Management System industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The laboratory information management system (LIMS) is a part of laboratory systems that help in the integration of laboratory operations, such as consolidation of test results and speeding up the overall operations being carried out in the laboratory.

Key Market Trends:

Software Segment, by Component, is Expected to Hold the Major Revenue Share in the Market

A laboratory information management system (LIMS) software helps in the effective management of samples and data associated with it. With the help of LIMS, a lab can integrate instruments, manage samples, and automate the workflows. LIMS software is also being used in modern genomics. The unprecedented amount of data that is generated from modern genomics is easily managed with the help of the LIMS software. Owing to the increased efforts of clinicians and researchers for the betterment of lab operations and increasing number of samples in the labs, the demand for LIMS software is increasing, which is contributing to the growth of this segment of the market studied.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for laboratory information management systems and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing adoption of the systems in the country. The presence of a developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the market in the United States.

What are the Laboratory Information Management System market challenges to market growth?

Detailed TOC of Laboratory Information Management System Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Biobanking

4.2.2 Increasing Focus on Improvisation of Laboratory

4.2.3 Technological Advancements in LIMS Offerings

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Cost Associated with Implementation of Laboratory Information Management System

4.3.2 Rising Data Security and Privacy Concerns

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Mode of Delivery

5.2.1 On-premise

5.2.2 Cloud-based

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospital

5.3.2 Clinic

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 LabVantage

6.1.3 LabWare

6.1.4 McKesson Corporation

6.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.6 LabLynx

6.1.7 Computing Solutions

6.1.8 Labworks LLC

6.1.9 Siemens

6.1.10 Dassault Systemes

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

