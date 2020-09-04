Latest Study Focusing On AIDS Treatment Market Upto 2027 | Profiling Top Global Players Like Abbott, Gilead Sciences, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AIDS treatment market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing investment from public & private organizations and the government to develop novel drugs for the treatment of genetic disorders.

Global AIDS Treatment Market By Types (HIV-1 and HIV-2), Mechanism of Action (Nucleoside/Nucleotide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Fusion Inhibitors, CCR5 Antagonist, Integrase Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibody and Others), Drugs (Abacavir, Delavirdine, Atazanavir, Enfuvirtide, Maraviroc, Dolutegravir, Ibalizumab and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Online Pharmacy, Retailers and Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

AIDS (Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) is caused by an infection of HIV (‎Human immune deficiency virus), is a set of symptoms and disorders developed by advanced HIV infection that interferes with the body’s immune system and destroy the ability to fight infections. Sign and symptoms include weight loss, night sweats, fever, fatigue and recurrent infections. Currently there is no cure exists for AIDS, but strictly following the antiretroviral treatment can slowdown the disease progression and prevent body from secondary infections.

According to the World Health Organization, so far HIV/AIDS has claimed 32 million lives and in the year 2018, 770 000 people died from HIV-related causes globally and approximately 37.9 million people are living with HIV at the end of 2018 with 1.7 million new cases of HIV in the year 2018 globally.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of HIV across the world is driving the market growth

Rise in the treatment & diagnosis rate is boosting the market growth

Government initiative to increase awareness among people about HIV cause, symptoms and available treatment options is accelerating the AIDS treatment market growth

Support from the international organizations to research institutes by providing funds for R&D activities to develop innovative, affordable, safe, and efficient medicines for effective therapeutic solutions is enhancing the market growth.

Market Restraints

Stringent government regulations for the approval and commercialization of HIV drugs is expected to hamper the market growth

Cost of antiretroviral drugs is restraining the market growth

HIV treatment has numerous side effects, such as hyperlipidemia, osteopenia, lipodystrophy and osteoporosis to restrict the market growth

Discrimination in society due to false opinion or misconception about AIDS is restraining the market growth

Global AIDS Treatment Market Scope and Market Size:

Based on mechanism of action, the AIDS treatment market is segmented into nucleoside/nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors, non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, fusion inhibitors, CCR5 antagonist, integrase inhibitors, monoclonal antibody and others.

AIDS treatment market is segmented on the basis of types, mechanism of action, drugs, route of administration, distribution channel and end user. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

Based on end user, the AIDS treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

Based on the route of administration, the AIDS treatment market is segmented into oral, intravenous and others.

Based on the distribution channel, the AIDS treatment market is segmented as direct, online pharmacy, retailers and others.

AIDS treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of AIDS treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The key market players in AIDS treatment market are Abbott, Gilead Sciences, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Mylan N.V, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Inc, Hologic, Inc, Pfizer Inc, PointCare, Tarix Orphan, LLC, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Centaur Pharmaceuticals, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, TaiMed Biologics Inc among others.

