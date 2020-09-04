Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Interactive Display Market

Interactive Display Market: Introduction

An interactive display is a mounted device that enables users to make vibrant visual presentations and control on-screen data through digital touchscreen interactions. The exponential rise in internet penetration and the need to minimize human involvement in manufacturing processes, and shifting focus from a product centric approach to customer centric approach is anticipated to be the major factor driving the growth of interactive displays.

The COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) 2020 pandemic has an impact on the global interactive display market. Many interactive display companies are forced to halt their manufacturing and production operations due to the virus. Business operations in this market have taken a break because new government rulings have been introduced during the pandemic outbreak. COVID-19 has paused business operations, which has directly influenced the revenues of the interactive display market.

Global Interactive Display Market: Dynamics

Global Interactive Display Market: Key Drivers and Restraints