Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Interactive Display Market

Interactive Display Market: Introduction
- An interactive display is a mounted device that enables users to make vibrant visual presentations and control on-screen data through digital touchscreen interactions. The exponential rise in internet penetration and the need to minimize human involvement in manufacturing processes, and shifting focus from a product centric approach to customer centric approach is anticipated to be the major factor driving the growth of interactive displays.
- The COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) 2020 pandemic has an impact on the global interactive display market. Many interactive display companies are forced to halt their manufacturing and production operations due to the virus. Business operations in this market have taken a break because new government rulings have been introduced during the pandemic outbreak. COVID-19 has paused business operations, which has directly influenced the revenues of the interactive display market.
Global Interactive Display Market: Dynamics
Global Interactive Display Market: Key Drivers and Restraints
- Growing usage of interactive displays to provide information to consumers about timing of arrival and departure, reservations, ticket prices, and real-time status of trains and flights in airports and railway stations is expected to accelerate the growth of the market.
- Rising adoption of digital classrooms for active learning in universities and schools is expected to boost the growth of the interactive display market.
- Increasing adoption of interactive displays in the retail sector to provide information regarding availability of products on the basis of categories is expected to fuel the growth of the interactive display market. In addition, interactive displays are used in the retail sector in various ways such as Point of Sale (POS) systems, kiosks, ATM, and digital signage, in order to attract consumers for expanding businesses. It also offers enhanced user engagement and better shopping experiences, which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the interactive display market across the globe.
- Furthermore, use of artificial intelligence in interactive display systems and growing use of interactive displays in the healthcare sector during COVID -19 is expected to trigger the growth of the market over the forecast period.