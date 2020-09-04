Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market for 2020-2025.

The Top players are

Dow Chemical

OxyChem

Axiall

Olin Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh

Ineos Chlor

Asahi Glass

Covestro

Shin-Etsu Chemical

AkzoNobel

Hanwha Chemical

Solvay

LG Chemical

Tokuyama Corp

SABIC

Kemira

Basf

Aditya Birla Chemicals

GACL. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Liquid Caustic Soda

Solid Caustic Soda

Sodium Caustic Soda

Pulp and Paper

Textiles

Soap and Detergents

Bleach Manufacturing

Petroleum Products

Aluminum Production