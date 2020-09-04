The “Latin America Liver Cancer Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Latin America Liver Cancer industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Latin America Liver Cancer market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Latin America Liver Cancer market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.
Scope of the Report:
The scope of the Latin American liver cancer market encompasses various diagnostic modalities used in the diagnosis and imaging of liver cancer and available therapies used in the management of liver cancer. Diagnostic modalities include ultrasound scans, biopsy, endoscopy, CT scan, PET scan, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, among others. Therapeutic categories covered in the report include targeted therapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy.
Key Market Trends:
By Cancer Type Hepatocellular Carcinoma Hold the Largest Share
Hepatocellular carcinoma is the most common form of liver cancer, which mostly occurs in people suffering from chronic liver disease, like cirrhosis. Hepatocellular carcinoma is one of the major causes leading to cancer-related deaths, globally. It is observed that the developing countries of the Latin American region have higher incidence rates of hepatocellular carcinoma than the developed countries, due to the disparity in the major risk factors, such as hepatitis C virus (HCV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections, causing hepatocellular carcinoma in those regions. With the increase in the incidence of hepatocellular carcinoma, liver cancer therapeutics is expected to have huge demand. Hence, the rising incidence of cancer and high unmet medical needs are the major factors driving the market in the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Latin America Liver Cancer Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Incidence of Cancer
4.2.2 High Unmet Medical Needs
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Adverse Effects of Drugs
4.3.2 High Cost of Therapeutics and Diagnostic Devices
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Cancer Type
5.1.1 Hepatocellular Carcinoma
5.1.2 Cholangiocarcinoma
5.1.3 Hepatoblastoma
5.2 By Modality
5.2.1 Diagnostics
5.2.1.1 Ultrasound Scans
5.2.1.2 Biopsy
5.2.1.3 Endoscopy
5.2.1.4 CT Scan
5.2.1.5 PET Scan
5.2.1.6 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Scans
5.2.2 Therapeutics
5.2.2.1 Targeted Therapy
5.2.2.2 Radiation Therapy
5.2.2.3 Immunotherapy
5.2.2.4 Chemotherapy
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Latin America
5.3.1.1 Mexico
5.3.1.2 Brazil
5.3.1.3 Argentina
5.3.1.4 Rest of Latin America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
6.1.2 Bayer AG
6.1.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
6.1.4 Eli Lilly And Co.
6.1.5 F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.6 GE Healthcare
6.1.7 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.8 Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
6.1.9 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.10 Siemens Healthineers
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
