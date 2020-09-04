Bulletin Line

Liposuction Surgical Procedures Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Liposuction Surgical Procedures

Global “Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Liposuction Surgical Procedures in these regions. This report also studies the global Liposuction Surgical Procedures market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Liposuction Surgical Procedures:

  • Liposuction, also referred to as lipoplasty, involves a cosmetic surgery which slims and reshapes specific parts of the body by removing excess fat deposits, improving your body contours and proportion. This surgery breaks up and â€˜sucksâ€™ fat from different possible parts like thighs, hips and buttocks, abdomen and waist, cheeks, chin and neck, upper and back of the arms, inner knee, chest area, calves and back. The fat is removed through a hollow instrument, called a cannula which is inserted under the skin. A powerful high pressure vacuum is applied to the cannula. Liposuction is often combined with other plastic surgery procedures like facelift, abdominoplasty (tummy tuck surgery) and breast reduction and performed. It can permanently remove the fat cells and can alter the shape of the body. Liposuction will not get rid of cellulite or stretch marks. It will help in avoiding obesity and as a result getting rid of related diseases. Liposuction was invented in 1972 by two Italian-American surgeons- Doctors Giorgio and Arpad Fischer. However modern liposuction started with a presentation in1982 by Dr. Yves-Gerard Illouz, a French surgeon.

    Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market Manufactures:

  • Alma Lasers
  • Cynosure
  • Erchonia
  • Genesis BioSystems
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals
  • Wells Johnson Company
  • Invasix Aesthetic Solutions
  • Syneron Medical
  • Aesthetic Group
  • Human Med

    Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market Types:

  • Stand-alone liposuction surgery devices
  • Portable liposuction surgery devices

    Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Cosmetic surgical centers
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report focuses on the Liposuction Surgical Procedures in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Liposuction Surgical Procedures product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Liposuction Surgical Procedures, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Liposuction Surgical Procedures in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Liposuction Surgical Procedures competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Liposuction Surgical Procedures breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Liposuction Surgical Procedures market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Liposuction Surgical Procedures sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Liposuction Surgical Procedures Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Liposuction Surgical Procedures Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Liposuction Surgical Procedures Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Liposuction Surgical Procedures Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Liposuction Surgical Procedures Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

