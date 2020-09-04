The “Lithium Hydroxide Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Lithium Hydroxide industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Lithium Hydroxide market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Lithium Hydroxide market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Lithium Hydroxide market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Lithium Hydroxide market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Lithium Hydroxide market report provides an in-depth insight into Lithium Hydroxide industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Lithium Hydroxide market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Electric vehicles

– One of the major applications of lithium hydroxide is in making cathodes for rechargeable batteries which are used in electric vehicles. Lithium hydroxide is the most preferred among all the lithium compounds for this purpose as they have extreme electrochemical potential and low density.

– Generous subsidies for electric vehicles and stringent regulations regarding the usage of conventional vehicles by the government are some of the key factors that are driving the growth of electric vehicle production in countries like China which occupies the majority share of the global electric vehicle market.

– According to International Energy Agency, the global EV sales has reached 1.1 million by 2017 with a growth rate of 54% over 2016. Norway was the major shareholder globally, with a share of around 39% followed by Iceland and Sweden.

– Companies like Tesla are investing hugely in promoting the use of electric vehicles by developing cost effective and high performance electric vehicles in order to leverage the adoption of electric vehicles and to create a network of supporting businesses, such as EV charging stations and service centers.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. China has been both the leading producer and market for Li-ion batteries. South Korea and Japan also have high demand for Li-ion batteries. Rise in urbanization is expected to boost the demand for technically advanced devices, due to the benefits provided by the devices. This is expected to, consequently, lead to a growth in demand for lithium-ion batteries in the region. With growing industrialization in countries such as China and India demand for power tools which use lithium-ion batteries is also expected to increase. This in turn is expected to boost the demand for lithium hydroxide market.

Reasons to Buy Lithium Hydroxide Market Report:

Analysis of Lithium Hydroxide market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Lithium Hydroxide industry

Lithium Hydroxide market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Lithium Hydroxide market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Lithium Hydroxide Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Lithium Hydroxide market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Lithium Hydroxide status worldwide?

What are the Lithium Hydroxide market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Lithium Hydroxide?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Lithium Hydroxide Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for power tools

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rising concern about the toxicity

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Trade Analysis

4.6 Price Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Batteries

5.1.2 Lubricating greases

5.1.3 Ceramics

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Russia

5.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 8.1 SQM S.A.

6.4.2 8.2 Tianqi Lithium Corporation

6.4.3 8.3 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.4 8.4 Leverton-Clarke Speciality Chemicals

6.4.5 8.5 FMC Corporation.

6.4.6 8.6 Ganfeng Lithium Co.,Ltd.

6.4.7 8.7 Nemaska Lithium

6.4.8 8.8 SICHUAN BRIVO LITHIUM MATERIALS CO., LTD.

6.4.9 8.9 Shangai China Lithium Industrial co., Ltd

6.4.10 8.10 HELM AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development in Lithium deposits

