Global long-term evolution (LTE) internet of things (IoT) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 28.51% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for safe connectivity for IoT applications and increasing demand for smart inventory management are the factor for the market growth.

Global long-term evolution (LTE) internet of things (IoT) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of long-term evolution (LTE) internet of things (IoT) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet Of Things (Iot) market are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Vodafone Group; Telstra; Sierra Wireless; PureSoftware; SEQUANS.; Orange Business Services; T-MOBILE USA, INC.; TELUS; MediaTek Inc; Athonet srl; NetNumber Inc.; Telensa; Actility S.A.; LINK LABS; Telia Company; Accent Advanced Systems, SLU; MediaTek Inc.; Halberd Bastion Pty Ltd; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; u-blox; among other.

By Technology

LTW- M

NB- IoT

By Service

Professional Service

Managed Service

By Industry

Manufacturing Asset Tracking and Management Predictive Maintenance Inventory Management Emergency and Incident Management Others

Energy and Utilities Oil and Gas Management Electricity Grid Management Water and Wastewater Management

Transportation and Logistics Remote Monitoring Security and Surveillance Smart Parking Supply Chain Management

Healthcare

Agriculture

