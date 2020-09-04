Luggage Market – Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies 2026

Luggage Market Forecast 2020-2026 research report is a professional and in-depth research on the current state of the Luggage Industry. This report presents in-intensity insight of Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross, Gross Margin, Cost, CAGR, Market Size and Market Shares for topmost prime key manufactures ( Company One, Company Two, Company Three, Company Four, Company Five, Company Six, Company Seven, Company Eight, Company Nine, Company Ten ). Beside, this Luggage industry report firstly introduced the Luggage basics: Definitions, Applications, Classifications, and Luggage Market Overview; manufacturing processes; product specifications; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

The India branded luggage bags market is dominated by three players, Samsonite, VIP Industries Limited and Safari. The market will be competitive, due to more foreign brands plan to expand its market share, like Tommy Hilfiger, Delsey, Briggs and Riley, Rimowa, VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak), Travelpro and Victorinox etc. These brands are tapping the evolving Indian consumer at a rapid pace. The competition is expected to intensify further as these players are estimated to make a significant contribution in the organized segment of luggage industry. If the branded luggage bags sector can hold its growth momentum, then the luggage industry is going to be the leading player in the consumer durables category in the next couple of years.

In 2017, the India Luggage Bag revenue was 800 million USD and it is expected to reach 1514 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 8.3% between 2017 and 2025. In terms of volume, the Luggage Bag market sales was 32.3 million units in 2017, and it is predicted to reach 69.2 million units in 2025.

Hypermarket channel continues to witness the strongest growth amongst all channels suggesting that Indian consumers are showing preference towards affordable luggage and convenience of modern shopping formats which are clean and air conditioned. E-commerce is another channel to look for in the near future as it rapidly expands with Indian consumers. Affordable luxury brands continue to grow well in India

⟴ By sale channel

⟴ ?Specialist Retailers

⟴ ?E-Commerce

⟴ ?Hypermarkets

⟴ By end use

⟴ Casual Bag

⟴ Travel Bag

⟴ Business Bag

⟴ General Trolley Bags

⟴ Hard Trolley Bags

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

