Magnet wire market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 42.22 Billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 4.20% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The growing demand of electric vehicles across the globe, growth of power sector, prevalence of product with advance characteristics such as heat resistance, dielectric strength, uniformity, degree of insulation, and water resistant, rising demand from medical industry in intravascular ultrasound imaging system are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the magnet wire market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing applications from developing economies which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the magnet wire market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global Magnet Wire Market Scope and Market Size:

Global Magnet Wire Market By Type (Copper, Aluminum), Shape (Round Magnet Wire, Rectangle Magnet Wire, Square Magnet Wire)

Temperature (105 °C, 130 °C, 155 °C, 180 °C, 220 °C), Application (Motor, Home Appliance, Transformer, Others)

End-Use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Transportation, Infrastructure, Others)

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report:

The major players covered in the magnet wire market report are LS Cable & System Ltd., Rea., IRCE S.p.A., Elektrisola Dr. Gerd Schildbach GmbH&Co. KG, Tongling Jingxun Special Enamelled Wire Co.,Ltd., FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Sam Dong America, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, Fujikura Ltd., LWW Group, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Derechos reservados Xignux, Von Roll Holding AG, Precision Wires., ROSHOW GROUP CO.,LTD, Ederfil Becker, Schwering & Hasse

