Material Testing Market Size, Share Analysis, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Material Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global material testing market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Material testing stands for a technique of measuring the physical, structural, and mechanical characteristics of different materials and components. It is primarily adopted for analyzing the behavior of ceramics, metals, and plastics, under diverse conditions. Material testing is mainly classified into thermal testing, mechanical testing, nondestructive testing, and resistance testing against corrosion, radiation, and biological deterioration. These tests are majorly conducted with the help of different universal, servo-hydraulic, hardness, and impact test machines. Material testing is widely adopted for production, quality control, research, and laboratory applications across the automotive, construction, education, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, energy and power generation.

The expanding construction industry has led to the rising demand for material testing for improving the quality of sealants, adhesives, ceramics, mortar, concretes, etc., thereby propelling the market for material testing. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of material testing in the medical sector to test material integrity, surface morphology, and adhesion capacities, is also augmenting the market growth. Numerous technological advancements have led to the development of testing equipment with multi-stage testing capabilities and picture-video capture functionalities, which are expected to drive the market for material testing. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global material testing market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global material testing market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, material and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Universal Testing Machines

Servohydraulic Testing Machines

Hardness Testing Machines

Impact Testing Machines

Non-Destructive Testing Machines

Breakup by Material:

Metals and Alloys

Plastics

Rubber and Elastomers

Ceramics and Composites

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Construction

Education

Aerospace and Defense

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Admet Inc.

Ametek Inc.

Applied Test Systems LLC

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Labquip

Mistras Group Inc.

Mitutoyo Corporation

MTS Systems Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Tinius Olsen Ltd.

Wirsam Scientific

ZwickRoell AG.

