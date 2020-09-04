Medical Grade Foil Market Trends and Dynamic Demand by 2027

Medical Grade Foil Market: Overview

Medical grade foils can be used under a wide range of temperatures. They can be peeled and pierced. They are solvent resistant and they adhere to a wide range of substrates.

Medical grade foils, such as high-barrier medical and pharmaceutical aluminum foils and film laminations, are employed to maintain product efficacy and protect products from oxygen, moisture, chemicals, UV light, visible light, and bacteria.

Aluminum foils are combined with polyamide- or polyethylene-based films for attaining heat seal, lint-free easy peel, protection from sharp edges of packed devices, and increased robustness. Aluminum-foil-based pouches are sterilized by treating them with gamma radiations.

Drug pills are usually packed in blisters. Blisters are usually made of a plastic film and an aluminum foil. The plastic film is shaped in order to create a cavity where the pill can fit and the cavity is sealed by the aluminum foil.

Rising Demand for Pharmaceuticals to Drive Global Medical Grade Foil Market

High-quality drugs need packaging, in which they are protected from environmental factors, oxygen, and moisture. Blister packs are often used for packaging of drug pills in the pharmaceutical industry.

The global pharmaceutical industry is growing. As a result, the demand for aluminum foils for blister packaging of drugs is steadily increasing.

Applications of Medical Grade Foils

Based on application, the global medical grade foil market can be segmented into medical devices, medicines, and others. Being lightweight and yet tear-resistant, aluminum foils can be folded in several methods, which makes them suitable for use in packing and wrapping of different products. In the pharmaceutical industry, aluminum foils are employed to protect drugs from external factors during transportation and storage.

Banned Plastic Usage to Provide Opportunities to Global Medical Grade Foil Market

Plastic is largely used for various applications and thus, plastic pollution has become a significant environmental concern. A majority of booming industries, such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, packaging, and e-commerce, are significant end-users of plastic packaging solutions. Rising awareness about plastic pollution and its adverse effects on the environment has prompted governments of several countries across the globe to take initiatives, such as plastic recycling, and impose regulations to curb plastic waste generation. However, since plastic recycling is not completely effective, industries are opting for alternative packaging solutions such as aluminum foils. This is likely to significantly drive the global market for medical grade foils during the forecast period.

North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Medical Grade Foil Market

In terms of region, the global medical grade foil market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global medical grade foil market during the forecast period, due to presence of a large number of medical device manufacturers in this region

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of technologically advanced medical devices, increasing GDP, and strong presence of leading vendors in North America are boosting the medical devices industry in the region. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the medical grade foil market in North America during the forecast period.

The medical grade foil market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period, due to increasing per capita income, growing elderly population, rising disease awareness, and improving health care infrastructure in the region

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global medical grade foil market is fragmented, with market players focusing on adopting advanced technologies to gain higher market share. Online portals are used by various companies as a mode for selling their products. These players offer a complete portfolio of products and focus on different business strategies to strengthen their market position.

Key players operating in the global medical grade foil market include: