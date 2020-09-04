Men’s Watch Market Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Outlook, Current Trends by 2026 | Swatch Group, Rolex, Richemont

“
LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Men’s Watch Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Men’s Watch market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Men’s Watch market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Men’s Watch market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Men’s Watch market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Men’s Watch report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2128029/global-and-china-men-s-watch-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Men’s Watch report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Men’s Watch market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Men’s Watch market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Men’s Watch market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Men’s Watch market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Men’s Watch market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Men’s Watch Market Research Report: Swatch Group, Rolex, Richemont, LVMH, Fossil, Citizen, Seiko, Patek Philippe, Casio, Chopard, Audemars Piguet, Movado Group, Kering, Breitling, Franck Muller, Folli Follie, Festina, Morellato & Sector, Time Watch, Fiyta, Rossini, Ebohr, Sea-Gull, Rarone, Geya, Poscer, Golgen, Movebest, Polaris, Tianba
The Men’s Watch Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Men’s Watch market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Men’s Watch market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Men’s Watch market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Men’s Watch industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Men’s Watch market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Men’s Watch market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Men’s Watch market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2128029/global-and-china-men-s-watch-market
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Men’s Watch Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Men’s Watch Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Men’s Watch Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Mechanical
1.4.3 Quartz
1.4.4 Smart
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Men’s Watch Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Online
1.5.3 Offline
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Men’s Watch Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Men’s Watch Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Men’s Watch Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Men’s Watch, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Men’s Watch Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Men’s Watch Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Men’s Watch Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Men’s Watch Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Men’s Watch Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Men’s Watch Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Men’s Watch Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Men’s Watch Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Men’s Watch Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Men’s Watch Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Men’s Watch Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Men’s Watch Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Men’s Watch Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Men’s Watch Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Men’s Watch Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Men’s Watch Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Men’s Watch Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Men’s Watch Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Men’s Watch Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Men’s Watch Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Men’s Watch Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Men’s Watch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Men’s Watch Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Men’s Watch Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Men’s Watch Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Men’s Watch Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Men’s Watch Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Men’s Watch Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Men’s Watch Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Men’s Watch Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Men’s Watch Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Men’s Watch Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Men’s Watch Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Men’s Watch Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Men’s Watch Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Men’s Watch Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Men’s Watch Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Men’s Watch Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Men’s Watch Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Men’s Watch Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Men’s Watch Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Men’s Watch Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Men’s Watch Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Men’s Watch Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Men’s Watch Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Men’s Watch Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Men’s Watch Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Men’s Watch Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Men’s Watch Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Men’s Watch Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Men’s Watch Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Men’s Watch Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Men’s Watch Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Men’s Watch Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Men’s Watch Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Men’s Watch Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America Men’s Watch Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Men’s Watch Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Men’s Watch Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Men’s Watch Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Men’s Watch Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Men’s Watch Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Men’s Watch Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Men’s Watch Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Men’s Watch Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Men’s Watch Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Men’s Watch Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Men’s Watch Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Men’s Watch Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Men’s Watch Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Swatch Group
12.1.1 Swatch Group Corporation Information
12.1.2 Swatch Group Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Swatch Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Swatch Group Men’s Watch Products Offered
12.1.5 Swatch Group Recent Development
12.2 Rolex
12.2.1 Rolex Corporation Information
12.2.2 Rolex Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Rolex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Rolex Men’s Watch Products Offered
12.2.5 Rolex Recent Development
12.3 Richemont
12.3.1 Richemont Corporation Information
12.3.2 Richemont Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Richemont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Richemont Men’s Watch Products Offered
12.3.5 Richemont Recent Development
12.4 LVMH
12.4.1 LVMH Corporation Information
12.4.2 LVMH Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 LVMH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 LVMH Men’s Watch Products Offered
12.4.5 LVMH Recent Development
12.5 Fossil
12.5.1 Fossil Corporation Information
12.5.2 Fossil Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Fossil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Fossil Men’s Watch Products Offered
12.5.5 Fossil Recent Development
12.6 Citizen
12.6.1 Citizen Corporation Information
12.6.2 Citizen Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Citizen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Citizen Men’s Watch Products Offered
12.6.5 Citizen Recent Development
12.7 Seiko
12.7.1 Seiko Corporation Information
12.7.2 Seiko Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Seiko Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Seiko Men’s Watch Products Offered
12.7.5 Seiko Recent Development
12.8 Patek Philippe
12.8.1 Patek Philippe Corporation Information
12.8.2 Patek Philippe Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Patek Philippe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Patek Philippe Men’s Watch Products Offered
12.8.5 Patek Philippe Recent Development
12.9 Casio
12.9.1 Casio Corporation Information
12.9.2 Casio Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Casio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Casio Men’s Watch Products Offered
12.9.5 Casio Recent Development
12.10 Chopard
12.10.1 Chopard Corporation Information
12.10.2 Chopard Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Chopard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Chopard Men’s Watch Products Offered
12.10.5 Chopard Recent Development
12.11 Swatch Group
12.11.1 Swatch Group Corporation Information
12.11.2 Swatch Group Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Swatch Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Swatch Group Men’s Watch Products Offered
12.11.5 Swatch Group Recent Development
12.12 Movado Group
12.12.1 Movado Group Corporation Information
12.12.2 Movado Group Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Movado Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Movado Group Products Offered
12.12.5 Movado Group Recent Development
12.13 Kering
12.13.1 Kering Corporation Information
12.13.2 Kering Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Kering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Kering Products Offered
12.13.5 Kering Recent Development
12.14 Breitling
12.14.1 Breitling Corporation Information
12.14.2 Breitling Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Breitling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Breitling Products Offered
12.14.5 Breitling Recent Development
12.15 Franck Muller
12.15.1 Franck Muller Corporation Information
12.15.2 Franck Muller Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Franck Muller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Franck Muller Products Offered
12.15.5 Franck Muller Recent Development
12.16 Folli Follie
12.16.1 Folli Follie Corporation Information
12.16.2 Folli Follie Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Folli Follie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Folli Follie Products Offered
12.16.5 Folli Follie Recent Development
12.17 Festina
12.17.1 Festina Corporation Information
12.17.2 Festina Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Festina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Festina Products Offered
12.17.5 Festina Recent Development
12.18 Morellato & Sector
12.18.1 Morellato & Sector Corporation Information
12.18.2 Morellato & Sector Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Morellato & Sector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Morellato & Sector Products Offered
12.18.5 Morellato & Sector Recent Development
12.19 Time Watch
12.19.1 Time Watch Corporation Information
12.19.2 Time Watch Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Time Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Time Watch Products Offered
12.19.5 Time Watch Recent Development
12.20 Fiyta
12.20.1 Fiyta Corporation Information
12.20.2 Fiyta Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Fiyta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Fiyta Products Offered
12.20.5 Fiyta Recent Development
12.21 Rossini
12.21.1 Rossini Corporation Information
12.21.2 Rossini Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Rossini Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Rossini Products Offered
12.21.5 Rossini Recent Development
12.22 Ebohr
12.22.1 Ebohr Corporation Information
12.22.2 Ebohr Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Ebohr Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Ebohr Products Offered
12.22.5 Ebohr Recent Development
12.23 Sea-Gull
12.23.1 Sea-Gull Corporation Information
12.23.2 Sea-Gull Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Sea-Gull Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Sea-Gull Products Offered
12.23.5 Sea-Gull Recent Development
12.24 Rarone
12.24.1 Rarone Corporation Information
12.24.2 Rarone Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 Rarone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 Rarone Products Offered
12.24.5 Rarone Recent Development
12.25 Geya
12.25.1 Geya Corporation Information
12.25.2 Geya Description and Business Overview
12.25.3 Geya Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.25.4 Geya Products Offered
12.25.5 Geya Recent Development
12.26 Poscer
12.26.1 Poscer Corporation Information
12.26.2 Poscer Description and Business Overview
12.26.3 Poscer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.26.4 Poscer Products Offered
12.26.5 Poscer Recent Development
12.27 Golgen
12.27.1 Golgen Corporation Information
12.27.2 Golgen Description and Business Overview
12.27.3 Golgen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.27.4 Golgen Products Offered
12.27.5 Golgen Recent Development
12.28 Movebest
12.28.1 Movebest Corporation Information
12.28.2 Movebest Description and Business Overview
12.28.3 Movebest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.28.4 Movebest Products Offered
12.28.5 Movebest Recent Development
12.29 Polaris
12.29.1 Polaris Corporation Information
12.29.2 Polaris Description and Business Overview
12.29.3 Polaris Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.29.4 Polaris Products Offered
12.29.5 Polaris Recent Development
12.30 Tianba
12.30.1 Tianba Corporation Information
12.30.2 Tianba Description and Business Overview
12.30.3 Tianba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.30.4 Tianba Products Offered
12.30.5 Tianba Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Men’s Watch Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Men’s Watch Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”