Microbial Food Ingredients Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand and Regional forecast till 2026

Potency of fermented foods to aid the management of metabolic disorders is one of the main factors driving the global microbial food ingredients market size. Naturally occurring microorganisms in raw materials facilitate the fermentation process in various foodstuffs such as milk, dough, and meat. These foods are known to have multiple health benefits as they are capable of preventing several metabolic and cardiovascular diseases along with management cognitive and immunity disorders.

For instance, consumption of microbes produced from galactosidases can prevent the occurrence of lactose intolerance in people after they have milk and milk products. Furthermore, this market will get a stronger booster shot when the incidence of diabetes rises globally. For example, the International Diabetes Federation predicts that 629 million people will be affected by diabetes by 2045. Given the wide-ranging health advantages of microbial food ingredients on chronic metabolic disorders, the market is set for a period of enormous gains.

In its report, titled “Microbial Food Ingredients Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Microorganism (Bacteria, Yeast, Mold), Product Type (Starter Cultures, Protective Cultures, Probiotic Cultures), Strain (Single-Strain Culture, Multi-Strain Culture, Multi-Strain Mixed Culture) End User (Food and Beverage Manufacturers, Animal Feed Additives) and Geography Forecast till 2025”, Fortune Business Insights provides an elaborative and exhaustive evaluation of the key factors, figures, trends, and other dynamics that will play an influential role in charting the growth trajectory of the market during the forecast period. In addition to this, the report also contains a comprehensive overview of the general industry outlook and how that will shape the given market.

Microbial food ingredients refer to daily functional foods such as dairy products that are added with certain microbial cultures to prolong their shelf life, increase their nutritional value, and enhance their flavour.

Increasing Adoption of Probiotic Food Items to Augment Market Demand

Probiotics refer to live microorganisms that aid fermentation of foodstuffs and provide additional support to gut bacteria. These ingredients are known to offer a variety of health benefits and are thus experiencing a speedy rise in their popularity and adoption. For instance, the National Institutes of Health in the US states that probiotic food and beverage supplements provide a natural balance to the gut bacteria. This not only speeds up metabolism, but also prevents diarrhoea and constipation. A good metabolic rate can also prevent eruption of conditions such as diabetes and obesity. Moreover, many scientists have called the gut the “second brain” and probiotics have been found to maintain mental health in people. These benefits are anticipated to significantly contribute to the microbial food ingredients market growth till 2026.

Major Segments includes:

By Microorganism

Bacteria

Yeast

Mold

By Product Type

Starter Cultures

Protective Cultures

Probiotic Cultures

By Strain

Single-Strain Culture

Multi-Strain Culture

Multi-Strain Mixed Culture

By Geography

North America to Lead the Charge; Europe to Follow Closely

Among regions, North America is slated to lead the microbial food ingredients market share owing to quicker uptake of probiotics and high disposable income in the region. In Europe, the market will be driven by the growing inclination of consumers towards natural and organic food products. Asia-Pacific will also register steady growth as a result of increasing incomes in India and China coupled with rapid urbanization in the region.

Investing in Research to Bode Well for Competitors

Global microbial food ingredients market research by Fortune Business Insights finds that the market will make great strides in the near future on account of the research opportunities being exploited by major companies and academia. Growing investment into developing new products will widen the product portfolio of players and aid their expansion into other countries and regions.

Key industry developments:

October 2019: Washington University School of Medicine conducted a study that found that a human gut bacterial strain can breakdown a potentially harmful chemical fructoselysine into harmless by-products. This research can help in the development of healthier processed foods.

September 2019: China-based Angel Yeast unveiled its SF408 lactase enzyme at the FIA Thailand 2019. The product is designed for making strong enzyme-based animal and plant foodstuffs.

