Micronized Wax Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | Linvest, DEUREX, Clariant

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Micronized Wax’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Shamrock Technologies (United States)

Chem Impex Usha Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Linvest GmbH (Germany)

DEUREX AG (Germany)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

BASF (Germany)

SCG Chemicals (Thailand)

Sasol Limited (South Africa)

Honeywell (United States)

Lubrizol (United States)



Micronized wax is linear synthetic paraffin with a carbon greater than 30 is used in printing ink. It is available in the form of wax powder with an average particle size of fewer than 10 micrometers. This is made by air jet milling or sprays chilling. A coarse powder was ball milled for liquid inks. It is also used in paste ink with the wax dissolved resolved in hot resin solutions. The growing demand from end-user industries because of the excellent properties such as wear resistance, anti-scratching, and anti-sticking will expect to grow the micronized market in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Amide Waxes, Polyethylene Waxes, Hybrid Waxes, Sugar Cane Waxes), Application (Building Materials, Coatings and Paint, Flexible Packaging, Inks, Tire and Rubber, Others), Particle Size (4 Âµm, 5 Âµm, 6 Âµm, Others (7 Âµm, 10 Âµm)), Source Type (Natural Waxes, Synthetic Waxes), Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect (Distributors, Speciality Stores, and Others))

A View on Influencing Trends:

Rising Popularity of Micronized Wax Owing to Its Good Mixing Compatibility and Dispersion

Micronized Wax is used in Solvent Coatings, Powder Coatings and Ink Due To the Excellent Smoothness, Wear-Resisting, and Anti-Scratching Properties

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing Demand for Printing Ink to Provide Rub Resistance for Maintaining Over-Printability

Growing Demand for Micronized Wax Because Of It is Used as Surface Modifiers for Paint, Inks, and Coatings

Challenges that Market May Face:Problem with the Semi-Natural Micronized Wax EBS Results Because of Variety of Steric Acid is Used

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Micronized Wax Market:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

snapshot of the key findings and key statistics on the whole.

market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Detailed segmentation of the Global Micronized Wax market

Highlights the inclusions and exclusions

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumers sentiments’ analysis that are likely to contribute to market growth are covered as well.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis

The impact of Covid-19 on economy and also the probable market scenario aftermath.

Chapter 05 – Global Micronized Wax Market – Pricing Analysis

Throws light on pricing from the manufacturers’ as well as distributers’ perspectives. Pricing analysis benchmark is also unleashed.

Global market value analysis and forecasts the Global Micronized Wax (in US$ Mn) between 2015 and 2027.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Micronized Wax market

Explore supply chain and value chain analysis for the market.

In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Micronized Wax Market Segmentation

By Type, Application, End-Users, Region

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Micronized Wax Market

How Market will Shape with emerging and developed economies?

Chapter 09 – Global Micronized Wax Market Structure Analysis

Tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 10 – Competitive Analysis

Comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent developments.

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

To obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Global Micronized Wax market

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Micronized Wax market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Micronized Wax market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Micronized Wax market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

