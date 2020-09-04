Modular Construction Market Analysis 2020: Size, Share, Sales, Growth, Revenue, Type, Application & Forecast To 2026

The competitive landscape analysis of Global Modular Construction Market uncovers detailed company profiles, revenue shares, portfolio innovations, regional product footprint, key developmental strategies, pricing structure, target markets, and near-term plans of market leaders. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Modular Construction Market”.

Report covers Impact of Coronavirus COVID-19: Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Modular Construction market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Key players in the global Modular Construction market covered in Chapter 4:

Labconco

Terra Universal

Touax

Stack Modular

Balfour Beatty

Red Sea Housing

Veldeman Structure Solutions

Modular Genius

ACS Group

Kiewit,

ATCO

Laing O’Rourke

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Modular Construction market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Walls

Roof & Floors

Columns & Beams

Other Product Types

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Modular Construction market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Geographically, the following regions are covered:

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Contents

Global Modular Construction Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter 3 Value Chain of Modular Construction Market

Chapter 4 Players Profiles

Chapter 5 Global Modular Construction Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6 North America Modular Construction Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7 Europe Modular Construction Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Modular Construction Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 South America Modular Construction Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 Global Modular Construction Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12 Global Modular Construction Market Segment by Applications

Chapter 13 Modular Construction Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Chapter 14 Appendix

Modular Construction Research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Modular Construction market?

What will be the Modular Construction market size for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026?

What are the main driving forces responsible for changing the Modular Construction industry’s trajectory?

Who are the big suppliers that dominate the Modular Construction industry across different regions? Which are their wins to stay ahead in the competition?

What are the Modular Construction market trends business owners can rely upon in the coming years?

What are the threats and challenges expected to restrict the progress of the Modular Construction industry across different countries?

