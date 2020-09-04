The “NAND Flash Memory Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of NAND Flash Memory industry by types, applications, regions. It shows NAND Flash Memory market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, NAND Flash Memory market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

NAND Flash Memory market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

NAND Flash Memory market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the NAND Flash Memory market report provides an in-depth insight into NAND Flash Memory industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

3D NAND is the successor to 2D NAND flash memory for storage applications such as smartphones and solid-state storage drives (SSDs). Challenges with 3D stacking remain and the opportunity in scaling concerning the number of layers remain to be seen.

Key Market Trends:

Smartphone segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Improving the scaling limits year on year, smartphone manufacturers sell smartphones at a premium by upgrading the memory capacity to boost performance.

– With 5G wireless communication on its way, the use of smartphones would increase multifold, growing the demand for the latest models to raise the bar continuously.

– Samsung, four years after launching the first Universal Flash Storage solution, the 128-gigabyte (GB) eUFS, it has passed the terabyte threshold in smartphone storage using its in-house most advanced 512-gigabit (Gb) V-NAND flash memory.

– Flash Memory storage has become an essential component in smartphones, not only for consumers whose demand for storage keeps on increasing with content creation but also for OEMs from Bill of Materials (BoM) cost perspective. The NAND flash demand has been growing exponentially, primarily driven by the growth of the average capacity in smartphones, which is expected to cross 60GB per smartphone in Q4 2018.

Asia-Pacific Hold the Largest Market Share

Asia Pacific is one of the largest markets for NAND flash in the world. The region has a high demand from almost all the end-user applications alike, primarily led by the demand for smartphones in several developing countries in the region, such as China, India, Indonesia etc.

– There is a high activity from the semiconductor fabrication facilities in countries like China, Korea, and Singapore. Chinese government’s initiatives such as Made in China 2025 has drawn substantial capital from memory manufacturers. The country has set goals to reach USD 305 billion in semiconductor output by 2030, and meet at least 80 of domestic demand for semiconductors are expected to draw more investments into the country.

– Owing to such development in China, several competitors in the region are intensifying their efforts of expansion. For example, as of February 2019, SK Hynix, world’s second largest memory-chip maker, announced that it is planning to invest USD 106 billion to establish four new semiconductor fabrication plants in Seoul, South Korea.

NAND Flash Memory Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for NAND Flash Memory market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of NAND Flash Memory status worldwide?

What are the NAND Flash Memory market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of NAND Flash Memory?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of NAND Flash Memory Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand For Low-cost Storage Solutions

4.3.2 Increasing Penetration Of Smart Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Cost Of Flash Memory

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 SLC (One-bit Per Cell)

5.1.2 MLC (Two-bit Per Cell)

5.1.3 TLC (Three-bit Per Cell)

5.2 Structure

5.2.1 2-D Structure

5.2.2 3-D Structure

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Smartphone

5.3.2 SSD

5.3.3 Memory Card

5.3.4 Tablet

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

6.2.2 Toshiba Corporation

6.2.3 Micron Technology Inc.

6.2.4 SK Hynix Inc.

6.2.5 Intel Corporation

6.2.6 Renesas Electronics Corporation

6.2.7 SanDisk Corp.

6.2.8 Powerchip Technology Corporation

6.2.9 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

