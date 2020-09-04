Needle Free Diabetes Care Market Trends and Growth Factors Analysis

Diabetes is a group of metabolic diseases in which a person has a high blood glucose/sugar level either because of inadequate production of insulin in the body, or because of body cells not responding properly toward the insulin, or both. People with high blood glucose level in the blood will experience polyuria (frequent urination), polydipsia (thirst), and polyphagia (hunger). According to a WHO report in 2014, 422 million people suffered from diabetes with 8.5% of prevalence rate worldwide. Insulin is the first line therapy treatment for diabetes when patients do not respond to oral hypoglycemic agents. Insulin is administered into the body by intravenous and subcutaneous injection. In the diagnostic process, pricking of blood vessels is the most common which might cause needle stick damages for healthcare specialists and that result in pain and infections. Diabetes self-care is pain, it needs constant draw blood for glucose testing, needs daily insulin therapy and also having high risk of infection because of poking. Nowadays, glucose monitors and insulin pumps are available for automating the tedious process of the blood glucose level management, but these tools do not removed the use of needles for skin pricks and shots. Hence, non-invasive needle-free diabetes technology is increasing used and is the most advanced and popular field worldwide. Several companies are focusing on developing technologies that could replace the poke with a patch. Manufacturers are working on various techniques such as transdermal patches that read blood sugar level through the skin without drawing the blood. Increasing geriatric population, modern lifestyle, rising prevalence of diabetes and obese population, and changes in food habits are key factors that are driving the growth of the needle-free diabetes care market at a global level. In addition, rise in awareness toward diabetes is boosting the market growth. However, infection, incorrect dosage, high cost, skin damage or pain, and technical mistake associated with needle-free diabetes care might restrain the growth of the market.

The needle-free diabetes care market is segmented on the basis of type of device, end-user, and region. Based on the type of device, the market is categorized as diagnostic devices and treatment devices. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized as hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and consumer.

Geographically, the needle-free diabetes care market is distributed over North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market owing to advanced health care set-up, high public alertness related to diabetes management, and rise in research and development events associated with diabetes management are the key factors driving the growth of the North America market. The Asia Pacific market is projected to expand at a high growth rate due to growing health care expenditure and high patient base. The market in Europe is growing at a significant rate due to increasing R&D investment in the field of diabetes and awareness among the population toward the disease.

Key players operating in the needle-free diabetes care market include Zogenix, Inc., Injex Pharma AG, Bioject Medical Technologies, 3M, Johnson & Johnson, Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies Ltd., Antares Pharma Inc., Pancreum LLC, JDRF, Akra Dermojet, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Pharmajet, Inc., and Medtronic, Inc.

