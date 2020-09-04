Neurovascular Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2026

The global neurovascular devices market size is estimated to reach USD 4.28 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. One of the key drivers propelling the growth of this market is the increasing incidence of strokes on a global scale. According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, an estimated 6 million Americans each year suffer from cerebral aneurysms. The condition is also responsible for a half-million deaths globally each year. About 40% of ruptures result in death, and of those who survive, approximately 66% have some permanent brain damage. These neurovascular devices market trends along with the accessibility of new treatment options will substantively raise the demand for neurovascular devices in the forthcoming years.

Leading Players operating in the Neurovascular Devices Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medtronic

Penumbra, Inc.

Stryker

Terumo Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merit Medical Systems

L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Other Players

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Incidence of Strokes, By Key Regions/Countries, 2018

New Product Launch, By Key Players

Technological Advancements in Neurovascular Devices

Key Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions Global Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Stenting Systems Embolization Devices Neurothrombectomy Devices Support Devices

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cerebral Aneurysms Ischemic Stroke Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Stenting Systems Embolization Devices Neurothrombectomy Devices Support Devices

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cerebral Aneurysms Ischemic Stroke Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country S. Canada



Europe Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Stenting Systems Embolization Devices Neurothrombectomy Devices Support Devices

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cerebral Aneurysms Ischemic Stroke Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Stenting Systems Embolization Devices Neurothrombectomy Devices Support Devices

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cerebral Aneurysms Ischemic Stroke Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Stenting Systems Embolization Devices Neurothrombectomy Devices Support Devices

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cerebral Aneurysms Ischemic Stroke Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Continued…

