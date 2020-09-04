Neurovascular Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2026

The global neurovascular devices market size is estimated to reach USD 4.28 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. One of the key drivers propelling the growth of this market is the increasing incidence of strokes on a global scale. According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, an estimated 6 million Americans each year suffer from cerebral aneurysms. The condition is also responsible for a half-million deaths globally each year. About 40% of ruptures result in death, and of those who survive, approximately 66% have some permanent brain damage. These neurovascular devices market trends along with the accessibility of new treatment options will substantively raise the demand for neurovascular devices in the forthcoming years.
Leading Players operating in the Neurovascular Devices Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- Medtronic
- Penumbra, Inc.
- Stryker
- Terumo Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Merit Medical Systems
- L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation
- Other Players
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Incidence of Strokes, By Key Regions/Countries, 2018
- New Product Launch, By Key Players
- Technological Advancements in Neurovascular Devices
- Key Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions
- Global Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type
- Stenting Systems
- Embolization Devices
- Neurothrombectomy Devices
- Support Devices
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Cerebral Aneurysms
- Ischemic Stroke
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type
- Stenting Systems
- Embolization Devices
- Neurothrombectomy Devices
- Support Devices
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Cerebral Aneurysms
- Ischemic Stroke
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
- S.
- Canada
- Europe Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type
- Stenting Systems
- Embolization Devices
- Neurothrombectomy Devices
- Support Devices
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Cerebral Aneurysms
- Ischemic Stroke
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region
- K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Scandinavia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type
- Stenting Systems
- Embolization Devices
- Neurothrombectomy Devices
- Support Devices
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Cerebral Aneurysms
- Ischemic Stroke
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type
- Stenting Systems
- Embolization Devices
- Neurothrombectomy Devices
- Support Devices
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Cerebral Aneurysms
- Ischemic Stroke
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Continued…
