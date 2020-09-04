Oats Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand and Regional forecast till 2026

Increasing number of health awareness programs is likely to increase the demand in the global oats market. Recently Fortune Business Insights has announced a report, called “Oats Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Steel Cut Oats, Oat Groats, Regular Rolled Oats, Instant Oats, Whole Oats, Oat Flour), End User (Bakery & Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Personal Care Products) Geography Forecast till 2026.” The report classifies the global oats market in various segments.

Some of the key players operating in the global oats market are

Blue Lake Milling Private Limited

Hain Celestial Group

Quaker Oats Company

Richardson International

Morning Foods Limited

Pioneer Foods Limited

The Kellogg Company and Bob’s Red Mill Natural.

North America held a considerable share in the global market in 2018. The region is foreseen to emerge dominant over the forecast period 2019-2026. Due to the presence of high oat producing nations such as Canada, the North America oats market is likely to expand. Moreover, frequent product launch taking place in the U.S. is expected to contribute toward the market growth. Besides this, North America is witnessing an increase in the trade of oats. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for oats. Europe is also among the leading shareholders in the market. Russia is the highest oats producing nation in the world.

The nation accounts for 30% of the global oats production. The increasing cultivation of oats taking place in the region is likely to increase the growth rate in the market. The oats market in Asia Pacific is foreseen to expand at a promising CAGR. Increase in consumer preference shift towards consuming healthy food, is likely to enable growth in the market. Furthermore, increasing number of market player in the region is anticipated to contribute toward market expansion.

Cereal-oats to Fuel Demand in Global Market

Increasing demand for healthy food products and rise in consumption of oats-based food products are a few factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Moreover, product launch such as cereal oats and others is anticipated to fuel the demand in the global oats market.

“Key players are expected to initiate health awareness programs in developing nations. Health awareness program is expected to increase the demand for oats.” Said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

On the flip side, high cost associated with certain oats-based food product is a factor that may hamper the growth in the market during the forecast period.

Silk Stargazing to Attain Strong Brand Presence

In the U.S., Quaker Oats Company introduced an oat-based beverage, named Quaker Oat Beverage in 2018. The product was launched in three flavours vanilla, orange, and original sweetened. This is likely to push the growth in oats market.

The global oats market is expanding at a promising CAGR. Key players are adopting industry leading strategies to gain higher share in the market. Some players are also involved in mergers and acquisitions. Some players focus on product launch to attain a strong brand presence. For instance, Silk introduced Oat Yeah in 2018. The product is an oat-milk product. It is known to be a non-dairy product and offers low sugar level.

Major Segmentation includes:

By Product

Steel Cut Oats

Oat Groats

Regular Rolled Oats

Instant Oats

Whole Oats

Oat Flour

Others

By End-use

Bakery & Confectionery

Breakfast Cereals

Personal Care Products

Others

By Geography

