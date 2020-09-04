Oilfield Chemicals Market in the Era of COVID-19 | Akzo Nobel NV, Albemarle Corp, Ashland, Inc, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company ,Nalco Champion

The ‘ Oilfield Chemicals market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Oilfield Chemicals market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Oilfield Chemicals market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market to reach USD 28.59 billion by 2025.

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market valued approximately USD 20.37 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.33% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Oilfield chemicals are the chemical components which are applied in oil & gas extraction operations. These are precisely utilized in well drilling & production facilities to boost the extraction operations through improving productivity and efficiency of the oil drilling process along with petroleum refining & to attain optimum performance with effective oil recovery. These chemicals enable the maintenance of the smooth operating oilfield that result in drop of expenses, over delays and stoppages during drilling processes on the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Oilfield Chemicals Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

 Akzo Nobel NV

 Albemarle Corp

 Ashland, Inc

 BASF SE

 Dow Chemical Company

 Nalco Champion

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Biocides

 Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

 Demulsifiers

 Surfactants

 Polymers

 Gellants & Viscosifiers

 Other Chemicals

By Application:

 Drilling Fluids

 Cementing

 Enhanced Oil Recovery

 Production Chemicals

 Well Stimulation

 Workover & Completion

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Oilfield Chemicals Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of market, Market Segment by Regions,

Chapter 2, to analyze objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5 , to show the Overall Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics; Detailed Overview of COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Market size, share and forecast; Five forces analysis (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis2020 Updated & Covid 19 Impact and Recovery

Chapter 10, focus on identifying the key industry influencer’s, overview of decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels and demand & supply. Drives Future Change

Chapter 13 and 14, describe about the vendor landscape (classification and Market Positioning) COVID-19 Economic Impact Reports &Providing Clarity in a Time of Crisis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

