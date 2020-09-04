The “Ophthalmic Drugs Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Ophthalmic Drugs industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Ophthalmic Drugs market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Ophthalmic Drugs market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099187

Competitor Analysis:

Ophthalmic Drugs market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Ophthalmic Drugs market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Ophthalmic Drugs market report provides an in-depth insight into Ophthalmic Drugs industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , ophthalmic drugs are the drugs used for treating glaucoma, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and other ophthalmic disorders. An increasing prevalence of eye disorders and increasing R&D on the development of novel drugs are the major factors driving growth in the global ophthalmic drugs market. The market is segmented by drug class, product type, and geography.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099187

Key Market Trends:

The Dry Eye Segment under Drug Class is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Dry eye disease (DED) is a multi-factorial disease of the tear film and ocular surface that results in ocular discomfort, visual disturbance, and tear film instability with potential damage to the ocular surface. It is a generally under-diagnosed clinical condition, as patients often attribute the experienced DED symptoms to aging, and hence, it remains an under-researched condition in the low- and middle-income countries. The prevalence of DED can be as high as 30% of the total population. In the last decade, only one drug was approved for the treatment of DED by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) (i.e., Restasis by Allergan Inc.). DED is a major public health problem, the burden of which is likely to increase due to the increasing proportion of the aging population and the adoption of modern lifestyle. Dry eye disease is a common ocular disorder in the elderly and a frequent cause of eye care visits among this age group. The total annual cost of dry eye drug to the US economy can be more than USD 55 billion. Thus, the development of new drug treatments for dry eye is essential for both the dry eye patients and the ophthalmic industry. Many drugs are in the pipeline for dry eye diseases. The increasing prevalence of DED, approval of drugs for its treatment, and government initiatives to eradicate it are the main factors spurring the growth of the market studied.

The Asia-Pacific Segment is Expected to Account for the Fastest Growth Rate

The ophthalmic drugs market is expanding and growing, globally. The market has been witnessing an especially exponential growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Glaucoma and tear substitute (for dry eye) drugs are the leading products in Asia-Pacific. India is likely to be among the top three pharmaceutical markets by incremental growth and the sixth-largest market, globally, in absolute size, according to the Clinical and Experimental Vision and Eye Research, India, 2018. Increase in the number of middle-class households, advancement in medical infrastructure, and the increasing penetration of health insurance in the country are likely to play a significant role in influencing this growth. According to the National Health Policy (NHP), in India, glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness with at least 12 million people have affected and nearly 1.2 million people having blinded from the disease. More than 90% of the cases of glaucoma remain undiagnosed in the country.

Moreover, the prevalence of glaucoma increases with age. Thus, the rising prevalence of glaucoma and an increase in healthcare expenditure are spurring the growth of the ophthalmic drugs market in India. Furthermore, the country’s government is also playing an important role, since the cost of glaucoma treatment in India is one of the lowest in the world.

Reasons to Buy Ophthalmic Drugs Market Report:

Analysis of Ophthalmic Drugs market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Ophthalmic Drugs industry

Ophthalmic Drugs market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Ophthalmic Drugs market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099187

Ophthalmic Drugs Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Ophthalmic Drugs market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Ophthalmic Drugs status worldwide?

What are the Ophthalmic Drugs market challenges to market growth?

What are the Ophthalmic Drugs market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Ophthalmic Drugs ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Ophthalmic Drugs Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Eye-related Disorders

4.2.2 Rising R&D Pertaining to the Development of Novel Drugs

4.2.3 Increasing Focus on Developing Combination Therapies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Loss of Patent Protection for Popular Drugs

4.3.2 Lack of Health Insurance in the Developing Countries

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Class

5.1.1 Anti-glaucoma Drug

5.1.2 Dry eye Drug

5.1.3 Ophthalmic Anti-allergy/Inflammatory

5.1.4 Retinal Drug

5.1.5 Anti-infective Drugs

5.1.6 Other Drugs

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 OTC Drug

5.2.2 Prescription Drug

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.2 Allergan

6.1.3 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

6.1.4 Bayer AG

6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.6 Hoya Corporation

6.1.7 Novartis AG

6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.9 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.10 Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Plastic Components Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

AVoIP Switcher Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Medicine Filling and Manufacturing Equipment Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Plastic Gasket Market Size 2020 Growth Factors, Increasing Demand Status with Top Key Players, Industry Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

Smart Home Automation Market Growth Share 2020 – Regional Trends, Market Overview with Key Players, Industry Size, Demand Status Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Smoking Cabin Market Size Analysis 2020 Covers Future Scope of Key Players, Market Dynamics with Industry Share, COVID-19 Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Triclabendazole Market Size by Growth Status 2020 Global Key Players, Development Plans, Topmost Opportunities, Industry Trend and COVID-19 Impact on Geography Forecast till 2026

E-commerce Packaging Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026