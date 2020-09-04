The “Opioids Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Opioids industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Opioids market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Opioids market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244772

Competitor Analysis:

Opioids market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Opioids market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Opioids market report provides an in-depth insight into Opioids industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

According to the report, opioids are a class of drugs that act on the nervous system to reduce pain. They are primarily used for pain relief and for anesthesia. The scope of this report is limited to products tracked in the opioid market segmentation.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244772

Key Market Trends:

Strong Agonists are Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Receptor Binding Segment

In the receptor binding segment of the opioids market, the strong agonist category is expected to have the largest market size. This segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.02% in the forecast period. An agonist is a drug that triggers certain receptors in the brain. Methadone (strong) agonist therapy is an effective treatment for addiction to opioid drugs (such as heroin). Strong agonist opioids activate opioid receptors, and after binding tightly, undergo significant conformational changes. Strong agonists include codeine, fentanyl, heroin, hydrocodone, methadone, morphine, and oxycodone. As per the US Department of Health and Human Services and National Institutes of Health, in 2015, 25.4 million Americans adults experienced pain daily. This statistic indicates the importance of pain management and impacts the opioid market positively.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue to Dominate in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for opioids and is expected to continue its strong hold for a few more years. Codeine and morphine are the most commonly prescribed opioids for cancer patients to relieve pain. However, illegal use of fentanyl to relieve pain is rising across the United States. Recently, in 2018, despite the escalating trade war between the United States and China, medical and law enforcement officials and politicians tried to stop illegally mailed fentanyl from China to the United States. Some of the major companies in the United States market include Teva, Janssen, Insys, and Mylan. However, some of these companies have been involved in legal actions instituted against them for persuading doctors to influence sales of opioids to boost the market.

In the past two years, initiatives and campaigns have been initiated under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Federal government to fight the opioid epidemic. Due to these actions, growth of the studied market is expected to steadily slow down over the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy Opioids Market Report:

Analysis of Opioids market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Opioids industry

Opioids market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Opioids market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244772

Opioids Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Opioids market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Opioids status worldwide?

What are the Opioids market challenges to market growth?

What are the Opioids market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Opioids ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Opioids Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases and Chronic Pain

4.2.2 Inclination toward Extended Release Formulations from Immediate Release of Opioids

4.2.3 Rising Focus on Abuse-deterrent Formulation (ADF) by Generic Manufacturers

4.2.4 Growing Palliative Care Facilities

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Advent and Legalization of Cannabis as an Alternative to Opioids

4.3.2 Prescription Drug Abuse

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Codeine

5.1.2 Fentanyl

5.1.3 Morphine

5.1.4 Meperidine

5.1.5 Methadone

5.1.6 Other Product Types

5.2 Receptor Binding

5.2.1 Strong Agonist

5.2.2 Mild to Moderate Agonist

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Pain Management

5.3.1.1 Cancer Pain

5.3.1.2 Neuropathic Pain

5.3.1.3 Osteoarthritis Pain

5.3.1.4 Other Pain Managements

5.3.2 Cold and Cough

5.3.3 Diarrhoea

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allergan Plc

6.1.2 Mallinckrodt LLC

6.1.3 Purdue Pharma LP

6.1.4 Rhodes Technologies LP

6.1.5 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

6.1.6 Teva Pharmaceutical

6.1.7 Vertice Pharma LLC

6.1.8 Johnson and Johnson

6.1.9 INSYS Therapeutics

6.1.10 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

6.1.11 Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.12 Egalet Corporation

6.1.13 Amneal Pharmaceuticals

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Sound-Absorbing Underlay Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Embedded Thermal Printers Market Growth Opportunities by Key Players 2020 | Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

FRP Panels Market Size 2020 Growth Factors, Increasing Demand Status with Top Key Players, Industry Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

Mask Making Machines Market Growth Share 2020 – Regional Trends, Market Overview with Key Players, Industry Size, Demand Status Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Automotive High-speed Transmission Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Glucan Market Size by Growth Dynamics 2020 Outlook by Global Share | Segmentation Analysis and Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industry Forecast to 2026

Dicer Machine Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026