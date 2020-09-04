The “Optometry Equipment Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Optometry Equipment industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Optometry Equipment market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Optometry Equipment market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Optometry Equipment market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Optometry Equipment market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Optometry Equipment market report provides an in-depth insight into Optometry Equipment industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Optometry equipment are used to examine, diagnose, and manage diseases and disorders of the visual system, the eye, and deformities associated with eye structures, as well as to diagnose eye related systemic disorders. The optometry equipment includes a set of equipment used for cornea and cataract examination, as well as retina and glaucoma examination purposes.

Key Market Trends:

OCT Scanner is Expected to Hold the Major Revenue share in the Retina Examination

Optical coherent tomography scanner (OCT) is expected to hold the largest revenue share in terms of the retina examination segment. The primary factors attributed for the major revenue is due to the growing prevalence of eye conditions, such as glaucoma and scotoma. These are the key causes that are contributing to the dominance. And according to the National Institute of Health Statistics, in 2017 approximately 2.7 million population in the United States are aged 40 and above had glaucoma in their eyes. And the presence of the well-established healthcare and insurance system is also helping in the growth of the market.

North America Dominates the Optometry Equipment Market and Excepted to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for optometry equipment and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to increasing incidence rates of eye diseases and the rising number of aged population. The presence of the developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the market in the United States.

Detailed TOC of Optometry Equipment Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Ophthalmic Devices

4.2.3 Increasing Government Initiatives to Control Visual Impairment

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Eye Examination Equipment

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness and Low Accessibility to Eye Care in Low-income Economies

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Examination

5.1.1 Retina Examination

5.1.1.1 OCT Scanner

5.1.1.2 Fundus Camera

5.1.1.3 Visual Field Analyzer

5.1.1.4 Ophthalmoscope

5.1.1.5 Retinoscope

5.1.2 Cornea Examination

5.1.2.1 Wavefront Aberrometer

5.1.2.2 Specular Microscope

5.1.2.3 Other Cornea Examinations

5.1.3 General Examination

5.1.3.1 Autorefractor

5.1.3.2 Ophthalmic Ultrasound System

5.1.3.3 Tonometer

5.1.3.4 Phoropter

5.1.3.5 Keratometer

5.1.3.6 Lensometer

5.1.3.7 Other General Examinations

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Eye Clinic

5.2.2 Hospital

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Novartis AG (Alcon)

6.1.2 Canon Inc.

6.1.3 CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG

6.1.4 BAUSCH & LOMB, INC.

6.1.5 ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A.

6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.

6.1.7 Heidelberg Engineering Inc.

6.1.8 HEINE Optotechnik

6.1.9 Luneau Technology Group

6.1.10 NIDEK CO. LTD

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

