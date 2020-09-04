Parasol Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2020-2026 | GAGGIO srl, Garden Art, GLATZ AG

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Parasol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Parasol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Parasol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Parasol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Parasol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Parasol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Parasol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Parasol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Parasol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Parasol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Parasol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Parasol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Parasol Market Research Report: GAGGIO srl, Garden Art, GLATZ AG, IASO, JANUS et Cie, MakMax (Taiyo), MANUTTI, MDT

The Parasol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Parasol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Parasol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Parasol Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Parasol Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Parasol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Automatic Parasol

1.4.3 Artistic Parasol

1.4.4 Personal Parasol

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Parasol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Personal Use

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Parasol Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Parasol Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Parasol Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Parasol, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Parasol Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Parasol Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Parasol Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Parasol Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Parasol Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Parasol Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Parasol Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Parasol Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Parasol Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Parasol Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Parasol Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Parasol Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Parasol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Parasol Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Parasol Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Parasol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Parasol Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Parasol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Parasol Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Parasol Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Parasol Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Parasol Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Parasol Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Parasol Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Parasol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Parasol Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Parasol Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Parasol Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Parasol Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Parasol Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Parasol Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Parasol Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Parasol Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Parasol Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Parasol Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Parasol Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Parasol Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Parasol Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Parasol Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Parasol Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Parasol Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Parasol Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Parasol Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Parasol Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Parasol Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Parasol Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Parasol Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Parasol Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Parasol Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Parasol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Parasol Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Parasol Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Parasol Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Parasol Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Parasol Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Parasol Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Parasol Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Parasol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Parasol Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Parasol Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Parasol Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Parasol Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Parasol Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Parasol Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Parasol Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Parasol Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Parasol Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Parasol Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Parasol Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Parasol Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Parasol Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Parasol Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Parasol Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Parasol Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Parasol Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Parasol Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Parasol Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Parasol Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Parasol Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Parasol Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Parasol Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 GAGGIO srl

12.1.1 GAGGIO srl Corporation Information

12.1.2 GAGGIO srl Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 GAGGIO srl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 GAGGIO srl Parasol Products Offered

12.1.5 GAGGIO srl Recent Development

12.2 Garden Art

12.2.1 Garden Art Corporation Information

12.2.2 Garden Art Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Garden Art Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Garden Art Parasol Products Offered

12.2.5 Garden Art Recent Development

12.3 GLATZ AG

12.3.1 GLATZ AG Corporation Information

12.3.2 GLATZ AG Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GLATZ AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 GLATZ AG Parasol Products Offered

12.3.5 GLATZ AG Recent Development

12.4 IASO

12.4.1 IASO Corporation Information

12.4.2 IASO Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 IASO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 IASO Parasol Products Offered

12.4.5 IASO Recent Development

12.5 JANUS et Cie

12.5.1 JANUS et Cie Corporation Information

12.5.2 JANUS et Cie Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 JANUS et Cie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 JANUS et Cie Parasol Products Offered

12.5.5 JANUS et Cie Recent Development

12.6 MakMax (Taiyo)

12.6.1 MakMax (Taiyo) Corporation Information

12.6.2 MakMax (Taiyo) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 MakMax (Taiyo) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 MakMax (Taiyo) Parasol Products Offered

12.6.5 MakMax (Taiyo) Recent Development

12.7 MANUTTI

12.7.1 MANUTTI Corporation Information

12.7.2 MANUTTI Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 MANUTTI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 MANUTTI Parasol Products Offered

12.7.5 MANUTTI Recent Development

12.8 MDT

12.8.1 MDT Corporation Information

12.8.2 MDT Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 MDT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 MDT Parasol Products Offered

12.8.5 MDT Recent Development

12.11 GAGGIO srl

12.11.1 GAGGIO srl Corporation Information

12.11.2 GAGGIO srl Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 GAGGIO srl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 GAGGIO srl Parasol Products Offered

12.11.5 GAGGIO srl Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Parasol Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Parasol Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

