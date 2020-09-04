The “Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Parkinson’s Disease Drugs industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market report provides an in-depth insight into Parkinson’s Disease Drugs industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Parkinson’s disease drugs market has been segmented by the mechanism of action and geography. BY mechanism of action, the market studied is segmented into dopamine agonists, anticholinergic, MAO-B inhibitors, amantadine, carbidopa-levodopa, COMT inhibitors, and other mechanisms of action. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Trends:

COMT (Catechol-O-Methyltransferase) Inhibitors are expected to Register Robust growth

Carbidopa-levodopa Therapy is the most effective medication for alleviating the motor symptoms of PD. However, it has been observed that this medication is not as effective as intended. Therefore, it is imperative that co-therapeutic agents, such as COMT (catechol-O-methyltransferase) inhibitors, are used along with carbidopa-levodopa therapy. The two most common COMT inhibitors, used in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, are Comtan (entacapone) and Tasmar (tolcapone). Both these medications are available in the form of tablets. In addition, these medications are routinely prescribed in conjunction with carbidopa-levodopa therapy.

The United States Represents the Largest Market for Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics

According to the National Institute of Health, approximately 1.2 million people in the United States are predicted to have Parkinson’s disease by 2030. It is the second-most common neurodegenerative disorder in the United States. In addition, there are thousands of patients who go undetected. As the aging population levels continue to grow, the number of people suffering from Parkinson’s disease (PD) will continue to grow, and this is expected to double by 2040. The sheer number of Parkinson’s disease patients, combined with the availability of reimbursements and high awareness, is boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the high cost of Parkinson’s disease therapeutics in the United States also leads to significant market size in terms of revenue. The average cost of Parkinson’s medication is approximately USD 2,500 per year and Parkinson’s-related surgery can cost up to USD 100,000 per patient.

Detailed TOC of Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Recent Drug Approvals

4.2.3 Growing Awareness

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Generic Competition to Key Therapies

4.3.2 High Cost of Treatment

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Mechanism of Action

5.1.1 Dopamine Agonists

5.1.2 Anticholinergic

5.1.3 MAO-B inhibitors

5.1.4 Amantadine

5.1.5 Carbidopa-levodopa

5.1.6 COMT Inhibitors

5.1.7 Other Mechanisms of Action

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.2 Impax Laboratories Inc.

6.1.3 AbbVie Inc.

6.1.4 Mylan NV

6.1.5 Boehringer Ingelheim

6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc

6.1.7 M Somerset Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.8 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

6.1.9 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.10 Novartis AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

