The “Pediatric Clinical Trials Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Pediatric Clinical Trials industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Pediatric Clinical Trials market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Pediatric Clinical Trials market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.
Competitor Analysis:
Pediatric Clinical Trials market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.
Market Overview:
Pediatric Clinical Trials market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Pediatric Clinical Trials market report provides an in-depth insight into Pediatric Clinical Trials industry during 2020-2024.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , clinical trials conducted on children, for the R&D of new drugs, are called pediatric clinical trials. Due to the increasing awareness about pediatric medicine, the need to effectively tackle diseases in children, FDA supporting pediatric clinical trial research, and others, the global pediatric clinical trials market is growing. There are various factors that are restraining the market, which include the lack of infrastructure for pediatric clinical trials and ethical issues.
Key Market Trends:
Phase ll Segment under Phase-wise Segmentation is expected to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period
Phase II is the step after Phase l for any biopharmaceutical company to proceed where clinical efficacy or biological activity (‘proof of concept’ studies) and optimum dose to show biological activity with minimal side-effects (‘definite dose-finding’ studies) are performed in 100-300 patients with the specific disease. The time period is several months to two years in most scenarios. The success rate in this phase drops down sharply, and as per the US FDA, the successful trials moving forward are around 33%. As per the clinicaltrials.gov, nearly 5,849 studies are currently in process 2019 with active study undergoing. Owin
Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Report Covers the Following Questions:
- What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?
- What is the and regional outlook for Pediatric Clinical Trials market?
- Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?
- What is the status of Pediatric Clinical Trials status worldwide?
- What are the Pediatric Clinical Trials market challenges to market growth?
- What are the types and applications of Pediatric Clinical Trials ?
- What is the market share of each type and application?
Detailed TOC of Pediatric Clinical Trials Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Awareness about Pediatric Medicine
4.2.2 Shifting In-house Clinical Trials to CROs
4.2.3 Increasing Burden of Pediatric Diseases, such as Diabetes
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Ethical Issues in Pediatric Research
4.3.2 Small Size of Study Population
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Phase
5.1.1 Phase I
5.1.2 Phase II
5.1.3 Phase III
5.1.4 Phase IV
5.2 By Study Design
5.2.1 Treatment Studies
5.2.1.1 Randomized Control Trial
5.2.1.2 Adaptive Clinical Trial
5.2.1.3 Non-randomized Control Trial
5.2.2 Observational Studies
5.2.2.1 Cohort Study
5.2.2.2 Case-Control Study
5.2.2.3 Cross-Sectional Study
5.2.2.4 Ecological Study
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
6.1.2 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
6.1.3 Covance Inc.
6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc
6.1.5 ICON plc
6.1.6 IQVIA
6.1.7 Novartis AG
6.1.8 Pfizer, Inc.
6.1.9 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC
6.1.10 Syneos Health Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
