Peptide Therapeutics Market | 2020 by Top International Players, Share, Size, Regional Growth, Industry Outlook, Latest Trends, Key Opportunity Forecast till 2026

The growing demand for protein-based drugs is a key factor driving the global peptide therapeutics market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Peptide Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Generic, Innovative (Patented)), By Route of Administration (Parenteral, Oral, Nasal), By Application (Central Nervous System Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Metabolic Disorder, Allergy/Immunological), By End-user (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organization) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The increasing product launches by key players is expected to aid the growth of the global peptide therapeutics market.

The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

Increasing R&D Activities Will Boost Growth In North America

Geographically, the global peptide therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Asia and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global peptide therapeutics market owing to the presence of many pharmaceutical companies and rising R&D activities in the proteomics & genomics sector, and investments by key players in developing innovative peptide drug molecules. In Europe, increasing awareness about the applications of peptide for the treatment of various chronic diseases is likely to boost the peptide therapeutics market growth during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific is peptide therapeutics market is predicted to grow at a significant rate owing to the growing patient population and the presence of many key players involved in life science research.In addition, the rising patient pool is expected to further create growth opportunities

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

Bachem Holding AG

Eli Lilly, and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Lonza Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

AstraZeneca

Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Will Propel Growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic disease and rising geriatric patient population is expected to encourage the growth of the global peptide therapeutics market. The rapidly growing technological advancement and rising improvement in the automation process & purity is predicted to propel the growth of the peptide therapeutics market. The collaboration is predicted to create new growth opportunities for the global peptide therapeutics market. In addition, the increasing mergers by key companies for the development of Computationally-designed protein therapeutics will stimulate growth. For instance, Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. entered into mergers agreement with an aim to develop and commercialize Computationally-designed protein therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs in immuno-oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity.

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Generic

Innovative (Patented)

By Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

Nasal

Others

By Application

Central Nervous System Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Cancer

Metabolic Disorder

Allergy/Immunological

Cardiovascular Disorder

Others

By End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organization

others

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

