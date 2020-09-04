Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market is Expected to Expand at an Impressive Rate by 2026

Peripheral nerve stimulators are electrical medical devices used to localize the nerve prior to the injection of anesthetic drug while performing regional anesthesia. It consists of two electrodes, (positive and negative electrode), disposable nerve-stimulator needles of different sizes and lengths, and catheter for continuous nerve block. The negative electrode is connected to the nerve-stimulator needle, while the positive electrode is attached to the skin electrode placed near the site of the nerve to be blocked. Peripheral nerve stimulators are used to access the degree of neuromuscular block in patients. The success of this type of regional anesthesia depends upon the precise location of the nerve. These devices generate small amounts of current, which results in muscular twitching, paresthesia, or combination of the both depending upon the nerve morphology. Electric pulse generated by these devices through a needle stimulates muscular twitching at very close proximity to nerve without touching it. This facilitates a high degree of accuracy for local anesthetic drug deposition surrounding the nerve. Characteristics of peripheral nerve stimulators include monophasic and rectangular shape, i.e. square wave stimulus, 0.2-0.3 msec duration, battery powered, digital display of delivered current, audible signal on delivery of stimulus, and multiple patterns of stimulation such as single twitch, train of four, double burst, and post tetanic count.

Increase in popularity of regional anesthesia solely or in conjunction with general anesthesia has been boosting the demand for peripheral nerve stimulators since the last decade. The usage of peripheral nerve stimulators in regional anesthesia offers high level of comfort to anesthetists and patients as compared to the paresthesia technique. This is projected to boost the demand for these products in the near future. These devices are commonly used in orthopedic surgeries. Thus, the increase in the number of orthopedic surgical cases across the globe is expected to drive the demand for these devices. However, the high cost of these devices and availability of disposable needles and catheters for continuous blocks are the key restraining factors. Rise in number of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico, and adoption of newer technologies in regional anesthesia are likely to create new opportunities for peripheral nerve stimulators during the forecast period.

The market for peripheral nerve stimulators for regional anesthesia can be segmented based on stimulating feature, end-user, and geography. In terms of stimulating feature, the market can be sub-divided into peripheral nerve stimulator machines with Train of Four (TOF) monitoring features and peripheral nerve stimulator machines without TOF features. End-users of peripheral nerve stimulators include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the rise in the number of government as well as private hospitals and academic medical institutions. The ambulatory surgical centers sub-segment is anticipated to witness exponential growth during the forecast period due to the rise in number of outpatient surgeries in these centers and favorable medical reimbursement policies for surgeries performed in these centers.

In terms of geography, the global peripheral nerve stimulator market for regional anesthesia can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold the major share of the global peripheral nerve stimulators market for regional anesthesia primarily due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, high per capita healthcare expenditure, and favorable medical reimbursement policies by governments and commercial players. Europe is also a key contributor to the global market for peripheral nerve stimulators for regional anesthesia. The market for peripheral nerve stimulators for regional anesthesia in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a fast rate owing to the increase in number of hospitals, growth in healthcare infrastructure budgets by governments, and rise in number of orthopedic surgeries in the region.

Key players operating in the global peripheral nerve stimulators market for regional anesthesia include Xavant Technology (Pty) Ltd., Vygon SA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Halyard Health, Inc., and SunMed, LLC. Of these, Teleflex, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Vygon SA, and Xavant Technologies account for major share of the global peripheral nerve stimulators market for regional anesthesia.

