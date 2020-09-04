Personal Care Wipes Market Expected to Witness High Growth by 2027 | Leading Players are Kimberly Clark Corporation,La Fresh,Meridian Industries,NicePak International

Global Personal Care Wipes Market 2020 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2027

Personal care wipes are disposable wipes used for cleansing and maintaining personal hygiene levels. They are useful products in sanitizing sensitive skin surfaces when access to water is limited. Personal care wipes are made from nonwoven fabrics and saturated with solutions of alcohol-based cleaners and gentle cleansing ingredients. In the health care industry personal care wipes are used to reduce or eliminate cross contamination in hospitals and day care centers.

Some of the key players of Personal Care Wipes Market: Diamond Wipes International, DUDE Products, Inc.,Edgewell Personal Care,Kimberly Clark Corporation,La Fresh,Meridian Industries Inc.,NicePak International,Procter and Gamble Co.,Rockline Industries,Unicharm International

The increase in hygiene conciousness and general well being has spurred the demand for personal care wipes in recent times. Burgeoning demand for female hygiene cleansing wipes used in cleansing intimate areas, protecting genital areas from yeast and bacterial infections, and maintaining skins natural pH levels has led to substantial consumption of personal cleansing wipes. The growing emphasis layed by women in maintaining female hygiene is anticipated to have a positive impact on the sales of personal care wipes in the forecast period. The baby wipes category is also anticipated to significantly contribute to the growth of overall personal care wipes market as more and more parents have switched to using baby wipes instead of traditional cotton clothes.

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Personal Care Wipes market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Personal Care Wipes market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Most important Products of Personal Care Wipes covered in this report are:

Baby Wipes

Facial and Cosmetic Wipes

Hand and Body Wipes

Flushable Wipes

Others

Based on Distribution Channel, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY PERSONAL CARE WIPES MARKET LANDSCAPE PERSONAL CARE WIPES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS PERSONAL CARE WIPES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS PERSONAL CARE WIPES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCTS PERSONAL CARE WIPES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL PERSONAL CARE WIPES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE PERSONAL CARE WIPES MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

